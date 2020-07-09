First Bank Opens A New Downtown Cary Branch

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank, North Carolina's largest community bank, opened a branch in the heart of downtown Cary this week. Located at 315 North Academy Street, the newly renovated and renamed First Bank Building (fka Cooper Building) sits directly across from the Cary Town Hall.

Completed in partnership with Gensler, Williams Realty & Building, Co., and the Cary Chamber of Commerce, the branch features 14 offices, two spacious conference rooms, modern design and furnishings throughout, natural light, and a team of local bankers ready to serve the Cary community. Cary-native Zinnia Hamm will serve as Branch Manager. She is joined by another Cary-native, Walt Parker, who will serve as the branch's Business Development Officer.

"Our team at the new branch has deep roots and meaningful relationships in Cary," said Travis Bailey, First Bank SVP and Wake County regional executive. "In addition to all of the businesses we are fortunate enough to call customers here, our team has been long-time supporters of many nonprofit, civic and cultural organizations in this vibrant town—from the Chamber to the Miracle League of the Triangle."

With this new branch, First Bank continues its expansion in Wake County. Additional plans include a new regional headquarters off Six Forks Road in Raleigh, currently under construction with a targeted opening in early 2021, and a soon-to-be built branch in Fuquay-Varina.

This also comes at a time when First Bank was named the top bank in North Carolina by Forbes on its 2020 Best-In-State Banks List. "We are the right-sized bank for the Wake County market and for its businesses in particular," said Bailey. "Everything the larger banks do, we can do with personalized options, local service, and speed. And we couldn't be more excited to bring that to Cary."

