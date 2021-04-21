First batch of COVID vaccines lands in opposition-held Syria

GHAITH ALSAYED
·2 min read

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — Syria's last rebel-held enclave received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, with a refrigerated truck offloading over 50,000 of United Nations-secured jabs in the overcrowded province.

The AstraZeneca vaccines were delivered to Idlib province through a border crossing with Turkey, the northwestern territory's only gateway to the outside world. Idlib health official Yasser Najib said jabs were provided through the UN-led COVAX program for the world's poorest nations.

More vaccines were expected to arrive in government-controlled Damascus in the coming hours.

Given Syria’s ongoing conflict, vaccine delivery is divided— the majority going through Damascus for government-held areas while the rest goes through the border with Turkey. The UN will go through Damascus to deliver over 200,000 jabs to cover government-held areas and Kurdish-dominated territory in the northeast.

The Idlib region, home to 4 million people, is seeing a new rise in infection rates. The area is home to over 2 million displaced persons who live in tent camps and temporary housing. While fighting has largely subsided, occasional military operations still violate a cease-fire that has been in place since March 2020.

After nearly recording no cases in the past month, infection has been on the rise in northwestern Syria portending a new surge, said Naser alMuhawish, who works in the labs monitoring cases in the area. Over 21,000 infection cases and over 640 deaths have been recorded in northwestern Syria.

In government areas, more than 21,000 infection cases and over 1,400 deaths have been recorded.

The World Health Organization had said the vaccination campaign in war-torn Syria was expected to start in April, and aims to inoculate 20% of the population by the end of 2021.

Najib, the Idlib health official, said the inoculation in northwestern Syria will begin early in May and use the 53,800 jabs to administer a first dose to doctors, nurses and frontline aid workers. It is unclear when the next batch would be delivered. The vaccines are stored in a warehouse in a border town.

Recommended Stories

  • How a WHO push for global vaccines needled Europe

    Last April, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added Europe to a global effort to ensure equitable access to a vaccine, which she said would be deployed "to every single corner of the world." But despite pledging billions of dollars for the scheme set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) and publicly endorsing it, European Union officials and member states repeatedly made choices that undermined the campaign, internal documents seen by Reuters and interviews with EU officials and diplomats show. A year after its launch, Europe and the rest of the world have yet to donate a single dose through the vaccine scheme, which is part of an unprecedented effort to distribute vaccines, tests and drugs to fight the pandemic.

  • Top Navalny associates detained ahead of protests in Russia

    Two close associates of Alexei Navalny were detained Wednesday ahead of protests planned to support the imprisoned Russian opposition leader, who has been on a hunger strike since March 31. Russian authorities have stressed that the demonstrations were not authorized and warned against participating in them. Vladimir Voronin, a lawyer for top Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol said on Twitter that people “in uniform” removed Sobol from a taxi near a Moscow metro station on Wednesday morning.

  • Anyone who crosses Russia 'will come to 'regret' it, Putin warns

    Putin said perpetrators of any provocations against Russia will come to regret it "in the way that they have not regretted anything for a long time."

  • Egypt's premier visits Libya to discuss trade, other ties

    Egypt’s prime minister visited Libya's capital Tuesday to discuss trade and other ties with the newly appointed government, his office said. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly is the most senior Egyptian official to visit Libya since the oil-rich country plunged into chaos in 2011. A NATO-backed uprising that year toppled longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed.

  • Myanmar refugee crisis brewing as turmoil hits economy

    Aid workers and activists are warning Myanmar’s political upheavals risk causing a regional refugee crisis as the strife following a February coup displaces growing numbers of people who have lost their livelihoods. Tom Andrews, the U.N. special rapporteur for Myanmar, said violence has left nearly 250,000 people displaced. As Myanmar’s neighbors prepare for a summit this week to discuss the coup, he and other rights advocates are warning that the situation could spiral out of control.

  • First woman ever applies to run for president of Syria

    A woman from the capital Damascus has applied to run for president of Syria, the parliament speaker said Tuesday, making her the first female to make a bid for the country's top job. The largely symbolic election is certain to be won by President Bashar Assad. The presidential election, the second since the country’s civil war broke out 10 years ago, is to be held May 26.

  • Argentina produces Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in regional first

    An Argentine firm has produced test batches of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first in Latin America, with aims to scale up manufacturing of the drug by mid-year as the wider region grapples with a new surge in infections. Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF and Laboratorios Richmond said on Tuesday that the Argentina pharmaceutical company had carried out the test production and that the batches would be sent to Russia's Gamaleya Institute for quality inspection. Argentina's inoculation program has relied heavily on Sputnik V. The South American country was one of the first globally to use the vaccine on scale to inoculate its population and has faced delays getting other vaccines.

  • ‘No Shame’: Kayleigh McEnany Ripped For Most Hypocritical Attack On Biden Yet

    The former White House press secretary to Trump was called out on Twitter.

  • US-backed Afghan peace meeting postponed, as Taliban balk

    An upcoming international peace conference that was meant to move Afghanistan's warring sides to a power-sharing deal and ensure an orderly U.S. exit from the country has been postponed, its sponsors announced Wednesday, citing a lack of prospects for meaningful progress. The decision came several days after Taliban insurgents, who are key to peace efforts, dismissed the U.S.-promoted conference in Istanbul as a political spectacle serving American interests. No new date was given for the conference, which was to have started Saturday under the sponsorship of the United Nations, Turkey and Qatar.

  • ShowBiz Minute: Black Rob, Swift, Reality TV

    Rapper Black Rob, known for hit "Whoa!," dead at 52; Police: Stalker arrested at Taylor Swift's New York building; Byron Bay locals protest planned Netflix reality series. (April 20)

  • A man jumped in front of a Mustang on Okeechobee Road in Miami-Dade. Do you know him?

    A man might’ve taken his own life on Okeechobee Road in Northwest Miami-Dade in January, but also might’ve given up his identity in the process.

  • Chad president's death: Rivals reject Déby's son inheriting power

    Idriss Déby's son is to lead an army council for 18 months after the president died in battle.

  • Indian Hospitals Run Out of Oxygen After Foreign Sales Boom

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersHospitals in the Indian capital of New Dehli are pleading that if they don’t get vital supplies of oxygen, they will run out within 24 hours, putting the lives of hundreds of COVID-19 patients in peril as many local media outlets claim the government exported oxygen supplies that could have averted the current disaster.India is gripped by one of the worst second waves in the world, topping more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for a week. Hospitals are horrifically overcrowded, with patients sharing beds in some cases. In the western state of Maharashtra, where nearly 60 percent of all COVID-19 cases have been reported, 22 patients died Wednesday after a leak caused the oxygen tank they were using to run out. “The oxygen tank had a leak while refilling, and that caused deaths of 22 patients,” Suraj Mandhare, health official in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, told Reuters. 50 Million People Allowed at Superspreader Festival so Modi Can Secure the Hindu VoteIndia’s Business Today newspaper reported that there has been a sharp rise in the amount of oxygen exported out of the country despite shortages at home. “Oxygen export data from the Department of Commerce showed that the country exported twice as much oxygen to the world during the first 10 months of FY21 in comparison to the previous financial year,” the newspaper reported. The exports consisted of liquid oxygen that can be used for both medical and industrial use, according to local media reports. Government officials have insisted the country did not export medical-use oxygen, though it is unclear why there was such a demand for global oxygen exports during the pandemic if not for medical use. The Indian government has also passed legislation that will ban some industrial use of processed oxygen from April 22 to ensure hospitals have enough to save patients’ lives. Government sources told India Today that the issue is not one of supply and demand but of distribution and delays in the supply chain that are not related to the pandemic.“The issue is that supply is available in places that are very far away from the demand,” Inox Air Products Director Siddharth Jain told the paper. “We are trying to find a way to transport the same.”Last week, the government ordered several cryogenic rail tankers dubbed the “oxygen express” to industrial areas to retrieve liquid oxygen that can be converted to medical oxygen for local hospitals. India’s prime minister Narendra Modi called the current crisis a “storm” and pleaded with citizens to comply with strict lockdowns and other measures in place to mitigate the spread. His government has been criticized for allowing religious ceremonies and political rallies to take place, including the month-long Kumbh Mela, or the pitcher festival, that attracted 50 million people to group bathe in the Ganges river to wash away their sins. “Oxygen demand has increased,” Modi said earlier this week in a taped address. “We are working with speed and sensitivity to ensure oxygen to all those who need it. The center, states and private companies, all are working together.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dallas Cowboys getting trade calls, expect great defensive player to be available

    The projected early run on quarterbacks at the top of the draft should push a great defensive player down to the Cowboys at 10.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • George Floyd represents 'urgency of racial reckoning,' Boston Mayor Kim Janey says

    In Boston, a new office of police accountability and transparency promises to serve as a check on the police department.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • SC teen’s murder solved after 7 years, 3 arrested thanks to DNA evidence

    Touch DNA analysis leads to the arrest of three in a cold case involving an SC teenager