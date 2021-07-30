First batch of U.S. donated Pfizer vaccines arrives in Thailand

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Thailand
·2 min read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand received its first batch of 1.5 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government on Friday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date.

Since April, Thailand has been tackling a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, pushing hospitals in the capital Bangkok to the brink. The country's COVID-19 task force reported 17,345 new cases and 117 new deaths on Friday,

"Our government noticed how quickly the Delta variant has been spreading in this country and the severe conditions that are being faced right now by your health workers," U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Thailand Michael Heath told a news conference.

The United States will send another one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in addition to the batch that was received on Friday, he added.

Thailand's vaccine drive has so far depended on Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines and faced delays since it began last month. Just 5.6% of the country's 66 million population been fully vaccinated so far.

Thailand manufacturers the AstraZeneca vaccine under license locally, but production has been much smaller than government expectations, contributing to a delay in the domestic inoculation rollout.

The country has received a donation of one million doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China and one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan. Britain has also pledged 415,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, due to arrive next month.

The first batch of vaccines donated by the United States will be used to inoculate high risk groups or as a "booster" third shot for frontline medical workers, deputy Thai government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisaranakul said in a statement.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by James Pearson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Who Is Preparing Us for the Next Potential Pandemic?

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - -- PCG Digital -- Dr. Fauci said it publicly this week, but we've all been thinking it for months now. COVID-19 did not hit us, "out of the blue." Scientists, medical professionals, and researchers have been expecting this for years. The global pandemic was no surprise to them.It will happen again. That's not prophetic gloom and doom. It's scientific fact. With the number of ...

  • Israel will roll out a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to older people, citing a drop in protection against severe disease driven by the Delta variant

    Israeli health officials said they'd seen protection against severe illness from Pfizer's vaccine decrease from 97% to 81% over time.

  • 10 things you should bring as a guest to a wedding in 2021

    Weddings might look a little different in 2021—here's what you should bring, from tissues to Band-Aids to hand sanitizer.

  • Different Container Indexes, Vastly Different Rates. Which Is Right?

    There's no shortage of indexes telling you how much it costs to ship a container load from A to B. Unfortunately, each one gives you a different answer. The disparity between the different indexes grew even more extreme on Wednesday, after a calculation change by the Freightos Baltic Daily Index (FBX) led to a massive one-time reset in its Asia-U.S. spot-rate assessments. Wide Range Of Assessments Container index numbers have been all over the map this year, a fact not lost on index critics. The

  • Australian military to help enforce Sydney COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's military will help enforce a lockdown in Sydney after the city of 6 million posted a record daily rise in COVID-19 cases on Thursday and state authorities said the outbreak was likely to get worse. The lockdown of Australia's biggest city has increased pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is now trailing in opinion polls, and heightened concern that Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy could slide into recession. Despite an extended lockdown in Sydney since an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, 239 new locally acquired coronavirus cases were recorded in the city over a 24-hour period, the biggest daily rise since the pandemic began.

  • The Mutual Offset System - Riding On The Growth Of China

    Since China began to open up and reform its economy in 1978, its GDP growth has averaged about 10% yearly. China’s rapid economic growth has also led many of its home-grown companies to seek public listings outside of China, and particularly in Hong Kong, given the latter’s unique advantage of having Mainland China as its hinterland and its extensive global network in which to tap international investors. Like many other sectors, one of the ways for investors to participate in the growth of Chin

  • Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward, but Bumpy Road Ahead

    Step One is complete. The Senate voted 67-32 Wednesday night to open debate on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with 17 Republicans joining all Democrats in voting to advance the package. The vote puts the Senate on track to pass the bill by next week, potentially giving President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of 10 lawmakers on a path to secure the bipartisan achievement they’ve pursued through weeks of up-and-down negotiations that at times seemed on the verge of collapse. “In the end, th

  • Japan to expand state of emergency as COVID-19 shadows Olympics

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government on Friday proposed states of emergency through Aug. 31 in three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, as COVID-19 cases spike to records, overshadowing the Summer Games. Existing states of emergency for Tokyo - its fourth since the pandemic began - and southern Okinawa island should also be extended to Aug. 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is spearheading Japan's pandemic response, told a panel of experts in announcing the proposed expansion. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to formally announce the move later on Friday after the experts approved it.

  • Vietnam's major cities eye tightening COVID curbs as cases keep rising

    Vietnam's major cities may extend or tighten restrictions on movement to contain the spread of COVID-19 as new daily cases have surpassed 6,000 for seven consecutive days, authorities said on Wednesday. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing record daily surges of infections since an outbreak which emerged in late April. Vietnam reported 6,559 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, raising its total number since the start of the pandemic to more than 120,000.

  • Djokovic says 'pressure is a privilege' that he can handle

    With the topic of athletes’ mental health and pressure being discussed at the Olympics, Novak Djokovic said “pressure is a privilege.” The top-ranked Serb was asked how he deals with the pressure of attempting to accomplish something that no man has done before in tennis: completing a Golden Slam. Steffi Graf in 1988 is the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam, winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.

  • WHO Is Currently Not In Favor Of COVID Booster Shots Citing Lack Of Data: CNBC

    The World Health Organization does not recommend COVID-19 booster shots “at this time,” citing a lack of data on their effectiveness, CNBC reported. Dr. Kate O’Brien, the WHO’s director of immunization, vaccines, and biologicals, said the organization is still researching whether a booster shot is required for increased protection against the variants. Executives from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have all said

  • These Are the Products Aldi Customers Can't Get Enough Of

    Over 360,000 Aldi customers voted—and these products were voted "Fan Favorites" this year.

  • Covid in Sydney: Military deployed to help enforce lockdown

    Authorities say the deployment is needed, but critics argue it will "pick on" marginalised groups.

  • Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions

    President Joe Biden’s requirement for federal workers to reveal their COVID-19 vaccination status is likely to force uncomfortable questions not only at government agencies but at private companies as well. Getting the policy right will take time, and vary across government agencies. The same holds for private companies, for which the White House is trying to provide a guide.

  • Shell LNG Project Threatened Amid Cost Dispute Over Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- A Royal Dutch Shell Plc-led project to build a C$40 billion ($32 billion) liquefied natural gas facility in Canada is threatened with another delay amid a dispute over who will bear the escalating cost of a pipeline to supply the plant.TC Energy Corp., builder of the Coastal GasLink pipeline that will feed the LNG Canada plant on the coast of British Columbia, warned Thursday it may suspend “certain key construction activities” on the pipeline as it quarrels with the project’s bac

  • If You’re Criticizing Simone Biles, This Is the Company You Keep. Think About That.

    The usual crowd is attacking Biles from the comfort of their phones. Are these the people you want to align yourself with?

  • Hospital figures for Covid cases ‘misleading’

    One in four patients classed as a Covid hospitalisation is being treated for other reasons, official data reveal, prompting claims that the public has been misled. For the first time, the NHS national stocktake establishes how many patients categorised as Covid hospitalisations had another primary cause of admission. The data shows that of 5,021 patients this week classed as hospitalised by Covid, 1,166 were admitted for other reasons. On Thursday night, Tory MPs accused the Government of making

  • Vaccinate anyone who wants a COVID shot, says Philippines' Duterte

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his government on Wednesday to open the coronavirus vaccination campaign to anyone who wants a shot as his country scrambles to protect the population from more transmissible variants. With only 6% of the Philippines' 110 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, millions remain vulnerable to infection. "Give the vaccines to those who want to be vaccinated," Duterte said in a late-night address, expressing concern over the contagious Delta variant, which is ripping through Southeast Asia, now a global epicentre for the virus.

  • McConnell just said he'll vote to advance Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal in a major test vote

    McConnell's approval comes after Sens. Portman and Sinema met with President Biden last month to negotiate the framework of the infrastructure deal.

  • Analysis-Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

    Broadcasters will not be taking home any gold medals for how many people have watched the Tokyo Olympic Games so far. In several major markets around the world, the TV audience has fallen since 2016, as viewing becomes more fragmented and athletes compete in Japan when audiences are mostly asleep in the United States and Europe. Ratings data from the opening ceremony and first few nights of events indicate that the Tokyo Games are currently the least watched Olympics in recent history across Europe and in the United States.