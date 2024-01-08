First big blast could bring 3-7 inches of snow

Jan. 8—Winter storm watch to go into effect

The area is looking at getting its first measurable snowfall totals due to a storm moving through the region starting late tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, the area could see between 3 and 7 inches of snow by the time the system slides through, with snow starting tonight mainly after 9 p.m. Snow totals are expected to fall within that 2 to 4 range.

Patchy blowing snow is expected to come with the system, picking up speed after 10 a.m. Tuesday with 13 to 22 mph northerly winds expected, though gusts could be as high as 31 mph. One to 3 inches of snow are expected with this part of the system.

While larger amounts are expected to fall south of Interstate 90, with 8 to 12 inches possible in parts of Iowa, a shift in the system is possible.

In an answer to the system, the NWS has placed Mower and several other counties in the area into a winter storm watch from midnight through to 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Expect travel to be impacted by this system.

Blustery cold is expected to continue through the rest of the week with snow again possible closer to the weekend.