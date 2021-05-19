First of billions of cicadas emerge in US East Coast after 17 years in hibernation

Josie Ensor
2 min read
TJ Mathews uses a head lamp to gather periodical cicadas from neighbours&#39; gardens in Takoma Park, Maryland.&#xa0; - Getty
Residents of the US East Coast have reported the much-anticipated arrival of cicadas, which have emerged in huge numbers after 17 years in hibernation and ready for a three-week mating frenzy.

The flying insects have already been spotted in several states, including Virginia, Maryland and Georgia, but with warm temperatures expected over the coming days, billions more are expected later this week.

With mere weeks to find a mate and lay their eggs before they die, the cicadas are in a race against time.

The insects emit a noisy, high-pitched mating song that can reach up to 100 decibels, roughly equivalent to a motorcycle or jackhammer, said John Cooley, an entomologist at the University of Connecticut.

Recently molted periodical cicadas collected in Maryland - Getty
"It's such a unique experience, because they really take over for a month or so," Mr Cooley said.

"There may be trillions of ants around, but most of the time you don't pay any attention to them. These are big, loud, funny-looking, charismatic and active insects, and you really can't ignore them."

The cicadas spend most of their lives underground feeding on tree roots, before tunneling to the surface to look for mates, usually once the ground temperature reaches 18 degrees celsius.

The cicadas will lay their eggs which will hatch four to six weeks later.

Then their offspring of this cycle - known as BroodX - will repeat the cycle and head back underground until 2038. “My first #BroodX #Cicada sighting!,” tweeted Rebecca Cuneo Keenan in DC.

“This guy is emerging from his exoskeleton in our front yard,” she said, adding that her 12-year-old son, who had never seen cicadas before, was amazed.

When cicadas emerge from underground, they will appear white. Once they shed out of their old skin and develop an exoskeleton, their yellow and black colour will appear.

