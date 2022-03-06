🌱 First Black, Openly Gay Rector + West Oak Ln. Shooting Kills 3

Up and at 'em, Philadelphia! Let's get you all caught up to start this Monday, March 7 off on an informed note. Here are the most important things going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Some rain and a thunderstorm. High: 77 Low: 39.

A historically-white episcopal church in Center City has installed its first-ever Black rector. On Saturday, Father Joseph A. Wallace-Williams officially became the ninth rector of The Church of Saint Luke and the Epiphany. Father Wallace-Williams is also the church's first openly gay leader. (Philadelphia Patch) Late Saturday night, Philadelphia police found three men shot to death — two of them inside a stolen car — in the West Oak Lane neighborhood. Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly before midnight, arriving at the intersection of 69th and Cedar Park Avenues. The stolen car had shell casings as well as an unidentified weapon. Information about the identity of the victims has not yet been released. (NBC 10 Philadelphia) March is Women's History Month, and Philadelphia is full of programming for those who want to learn more about women's impact on the City of Brotherly Love. Residents and tourists alike can learn more about historical women in Philadelphia at one of the city's countless museums and historical sites. Participating venues include the Museum of the American Revolution, the National Constitution Center, the Betsy Ross House, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, and Opera Philadelphia. (PhillyVoice.com)

VisionForward: Seat at the Table - Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy - Kimmel Center (10:00 AM)

Today calls for rain and a thunderstorm , with a high of 77 and a low of 39. Check out the full weekly forecast for Philadelphia , courtesy of AccuWeather and Patch. (Philadelphia Patch)

The infection rate of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is far lower than that of the rest of the nation. Learn more about current statewide COVID statistics. (Philadelphia Patch)

Dinner and Comedy Show (March 11)

The Rhapsody Gallery: The Introspective Exhibition (March 12)

Adult Spanish Classes for Beginners FREE Placement (March 15)

