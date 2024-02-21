First Black police chief in Zachary talks about making history, plans for community, love of the job

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Zachary police chief made history and didn’t know it.

Chief Darryl Lawrence is Zachary’s first Black police chief and has served within the city’s police force for over three decades. He first started as a volunteer police officer.

Mayor David McDavid recognized him and thanked him for all his years wearing blue.

“As Mayor of Zachary, I am honored to acknowledge Chief Darryl Lawrence during Black History Month. Chief Lawrence’s journey is a testament to dedication, perseverance, and excellence,” McDavid said.

Lawrence said he found out about the recognition while preparing to speak on a podcast with Porch and Parish.

“I remember thinking that it was a nice piece and that it made me feel proud to have the mayor and city say those things about me, and it has made all the hard work and preparation worth it,” he said.

Lawrence was elected chief in December 2022. When he decided to run, he said, he didn’t do it with the idea of becoming the first Black chief.

“I ran because I truly believed that since our department needed the most qualified person to lead for the foreseeable future,” he said. “Someone who had been in administration and who has done the job, who would fight for them but who would also hold their feet to the fire so to speak.”

Lawrence has been an officer for 35 years. He joined the Reserve Police Force in Zachary in April 1989 and was hired full-time in October of the same year.

“On election night, when all the results were in there, were people asking if I realized that history was just made,” he said. “I think that was when it hit me that I was now the chief of police of The City of Zachary and that I was the first Black person to ever hold the position.”

In the year that he’s been in office, a community policing division has been added. He plans to start a neighborhood patrol with officers assigned to specific times and zones in the next few weeks.

He wants the people of Zachary to know that the police department is here to keep them safe and engage with residents through activities and events.

Becoming a volunteer officer is still possible.

“We do still have a small group of volunteers, but they now must attend a POST Academy, which for volunteers, could take up to a year to complete,” he said.

Lawrence said he learned that you can’t go into law enforcement thinking it’s just a job because it won’t make you happy.

“To do this job and to do it well, this must be a calling deep down it has to be who you are,” he said. “You also need to be fair and consistent with people, you must be a good and effective communicator and you must be able to talk with people who may think or act differently than you do.”

