First Black student to receive undergraduate degree from UNC dies at 84

The first Black student to receive an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has died.

David Mozart Dansby Jr. graduated from the nation’s oldest public university only 62 years ago, according to our newsgathering partners at ABC 11 in Raleigh.

He served as the president of the NAACP Chapter in Greensboro from 1988 to 2002 while working as a lawyer. In 2014, he received the Unsung Hero Award from the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

UNC honored him three years ago for his contributions to the civil rights movement.

According to WTVD, he was instrumental in integrating businesses around campus.

His funeral was held Friday.

