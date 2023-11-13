First Buc-ee’s in Missouri, with 53,000 square feet, is about to open: What to know

It has been nearly two years since the Springfield City Council approved plans for the beloved travel center and gas station chain Buc-ee’s to open its first Missouri outpost.

Now it has an opening date. A ribbon-cutting will be held Dec. 11 at the store, just off Interstate 44 at 3284 N. Mulroy Road.

“Springfield is rich with history that attracts travelers from all across the country and we are honored to be opening our first store in the birthplace of Route 66!” Buc-ee’s real estate director Stan Beard said in a release. “We are thrilled to bring Buc-ee’s to the community and treat our road-trippers to the hospitality that Missouri is known for.”

Buc-ee’s, based in Lake Jackson, is known for its Texas-sized travel centers, and the Springfield store will be no different. The 53,000-square-foot space will feature 120 fuel pumps and thousands of food and drink options, including Texas barbecue, kolaches, homemade fudge and the chain’s famous Beaver Nuggets — sort of like kettle corn.

After its Springfield opening, Buc-ee’s will have 47 locations in the U.S. No plans have yet been announced for a Kansas City area Buc-ee’s, though the St. Louis chain Wally’s, which is also known for its massive gas stations, last week announced plans to open a 50,000-square-foot store in Independence.