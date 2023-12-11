First Buc-ee’s opens in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Travel center and gas station ‘Buc-ee’s’ opened Monday morning in Springfield, Missouri. It’s the first in the state.

Doors opened just minutes ago at 6:00 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Several local and state leaders will attend the celebration.

The gas station offers 120 fueling stations and thousands of snack options, including beaver nuggets, Texas barbecue, and home-made fudge. The location also brings 200 full-time jobs to the area.

It’s located on North Mulroy Road, off of Interstate 44.

