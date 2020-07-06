Is First Busey Corporation (BUSE) A Good Stock To Buy?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. BUSE investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with BUSE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BUSE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are a large number of signals shareholders use to grade publicly traded companies. A couple of the most under-the-radar signals are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can beat the S&P 500 by a superb amount (see the details here).

Hedge fund activity in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BUSE over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE), with a stake worth $18 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Basswood Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $2 million. Citadel Investment Group, Millennium Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Basswood Capital allocated the biggest weight to First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE), around 0.23% of its 13F portfolio. Renaissance Technologies is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.02 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BUSE.