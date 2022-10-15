First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.23

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.23 per share on the 28th of October. This means that the annual payment will be 3.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for First Busey

First Busey's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

First Busey has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but First Busey's payout ratio of 45% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 36.6% over the next 3 years. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 36% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

First Busey Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.48 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.7% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

We Could See First Busey's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that First Busey has been growing its earnings per share at 6.2% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

First Busey Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 6 analysts we track are forecasting for First Busey for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Mississippi medical marijuana regulation ‘stuck in constipation mode.’ What’s next?

    The health department is still trying fill 25 open positions and currently only has three staffers and zero investigators looking at the medical pot program in the state. Here’s more.

  • South Korea Cooperating With US on Chips, Still Has Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s trade minister said key chip producers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. won approval from the US to keep operating in China, but that concerns remain over the impact of Washington’s sweeping new restrictions. Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Upended by Infl

  • KY abortion amendment opponents raise millions — five times as much as supporters

    Both campaigns released their latest finance reports Wednesday evening. Here’s who has given the most.

  • What does Madison Cawthorn do now?

    “The bottom line is, we haven’t heard the last of Madison Cawthorn,” a former aide says.

  • Don't push nuclear-armed Russia into a corner, says Lukashenko

    Concern has mounted in the West that Russian President Vladimir Putin may resort to nuclear weapons since a series of defeats for his forces in Ukraine swung the momentum of the war in Kyiv's favour. "As for nuclear weapons, any weapon is a weapon created for something," Lukashenko was quoted as saying.

  • Hyundai to break ground on $5.5 billion Georgia plant this month

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said Friday it will break ground this month on a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in the United States. Hyundai plans to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. The Oct. 25 groundbreaking for the Hyundai Group "metaplant" in Savannah, Georgia is part of the Hyundai Group’s "commitment of $10 billion by 2025 to foster future mobility in the U.S., including production of EVs," the company said.

  • Gooding Jr. avoids jail in touching case, angering accusers

    As Cuba Gooding Jr.’s forcible touching case faded to black Thursday with no jail time for the movie star, some of the dozens of women who have accused him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior criticized the outcome as a slap on the wrist — and a slap in the face. The Oscar-winning actor turned #MeToo defendant avoided prison time by complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement that saw him plead guilty to charges involving just one of what prosecutors have said were allegations from at least 30 women, many at New York City nightspots. Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Coleen Balbert told a judge Thursday that since the deal was reached in April, Gooding has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and behavioral counseling.

  • Fired Peloton Trainer Daniel McKenna Files $2 Million Lawsuit Against Company for Discrimination

    McKenna alleges he was wrongfully fired by Peloton and accused the company of discrimination, harassment and retaliation

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Things have been even worse for the technology stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Historically, every double-digit percentage decline in the major U.S. stock indexes, including the Nasdaq, has eventually been placed in the rearview mirror by a bull market rally. This makes every bear market a surefire buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • How Warren Buffett Receives a Staggering 54% Yield From This Dividend Aristocrat

    The iconic investor's approach could work for anyone hoping to retire with significant dividend income.

  • These 3 REITs Could See Dividend Increases Soon

    In the midst of a bear market, with rising interest rates and the threat of a prolonged recession in the air, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks have endured tremendous price declines. Given this, it isn’t easy to find REITs that could see dividend increases soon. Two questions come to mind. Why would a company raise its dividend when the yield is already increasing with each drop in price? And how do you find REITs with the dividend well-covered by funds from operations (FFO) and with s

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • 2 New Oncology Focused Small-Cap Biotechs to Keep an Eye On

    The biotech sector has held up better than one would expect during the carnage and volatility in the markets over the past couple of months. Towards that end, I have started to pick up some very small initial stakes in some new small-cap biotech names, and, I will highlight a couple of these. This company is early staged with a couple of drug candidates in the pipeline.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also

  • There’s no rush to buy I-bonds

    This week’s worse-than-expected inflation report led to turmoil in more than one market, but you only read about one of them. What got far less attention was the flurry of excitement that the inflation report caused in the normally-staid I-bond market.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market

    The technology-driven Nasdaq Composite, which was largely responsible for pushing Wall Street to new highs in 2021, has really taken it on the chin. Likewise, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) hasn't fared much better. What follows are three once-in-a-decade buying opportunities within the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it plunges into a bear market.

  • 10 Best LNG and LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best LNG and LNG shipping stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more LNG and LNG shipping stocks, go directly to the 5 Best LNG and LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now. According to Shell LNG Outlook 2022 report, global trade in LNG climbed […]