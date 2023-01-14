First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.24

First Busey Corporation's (NASDAQ:BUSE) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 27th of January to $0.24, with investors receiving 4.3% more than last year's $0.23. This makes the dividend yield 3.7%, which is above the industry average.

First Busey's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

First Busey has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on First Busey's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 41%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 25.5%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 35% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

First Busey Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.48 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.7% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See First Busey's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. First Busey has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.7% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like First Busey's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 6 First Busey analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

