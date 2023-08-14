‘First to a call’: Police, community members honor Fairway officer killed in shootout

Officer Jonah Oswald was a funny and caring man who was always first to arrive at a scene, his co-workers and friends said Monday morning at his funeral.

Family, community members and officers from across the Kansas city metro area filled the Westside Family Church in Lenexa to pay their respects to the four-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department who died in a shootout last week.

“First to a call and always listening to his radio,” said Victor Buitrago, a friend and fellow officer. “Eager to help and solve whatever problem might be presented.”

Before the service, photos flashed on screen of Oswald kissing one of his young sons on the head while donning his Army uniform, at the beach with his family and building a playset for his kids with his wife.

Mission police officer Victor Buitrago, a friend of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald, is greeted by fellow law enforcement officers following a funeral at Westside Family Church on Monday in Lenexa. Buitrago spoke during the ceremony about how his relationship with Oswald blossomed into one of the “greatest friendships I’ve ever experienced.”

Buitrago said Oswald was a close friend who remembered everyone’s birthday and bought them meaningful gifts. He helped move Buitrago into a new apartment and didn’t ask for any favors in return.

He was also a devoted husband and father who always found time to FaceTime his wife and kids to say good night or talk during his shift. When he had free time, Oswald took his wife on dates and watched movies with her and their kids.

Oswald often reminded Buitrago of a time when they got McDonalds and ate in a gas station parking lot while playing music from the car.

“It showed me how simple of a man he was,” Buitrago said. “He just wanted to be around his friends and family, people he cherished. That’s what meant the world to him, and I’m honored to have been a part of that memory.”

Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo said Oswald worked hard to become a part of the department’s family, previously joining the Army and the Benton Police Department to gain experience before he was hired.

Last week, after the shootout, Thurlo said he got the worst call a police chief could receive. He got to the hospital, held his hand and told Oswald he did good before he passed.

Shooting at Mission gas station

Last Sunday, Oswald and officers from several police departments responded to reports of a stolen vehicle with two suspects.

Lenexa police pursued the vehicle, which allegedly struck a patrol car, until the suspects fled on foot into a Mission QuikTrip at 4700 Lamar Ave.

Oswald was critically wounded in a shootout that ensued and later died from his injuries.

One of the suspects, Shannon Wayne Marshall, 40, of Ashland City, Tennessee was killed at the scene.

The other suspect, Andrea Rene Cothran, 32, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was charged with four felonies, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and is being held on $1 million bail.

