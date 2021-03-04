'After the first cancellation it didn't go back to normal'

Lorelei Mihala - Business reporter
·6 min read
Frank Schmidt
Frank Schmidt, who rents his flat out on Airbnb, saw holidaymakers disappear

Frank Schmidt says the tourists just disappeared overnight, and never came back.

Until last year, the 52-year-old was in the enviable position of owning an apartment in Barcelona that he had rented out since 2013 via booking platform Airbnb.

With the Spanish city being one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe, he was fully booked in 2019. Then coronavirus hit at the start of last year.

Official tourist figures from Spain's National Institute of Statistics show starkly the impact. In 2019, Spain's Catalonia region had 19 million overseas visitors, with an estimated 12 million of those going to Barcelona, the capital.

Yet in 2020, visitor numbers to Catalonia plunged 80% to 3.8 million. And for April and May of last year not a single overseas tourist went to the Spanish region, at least according to the government data.

Barcelona&#39;s Las Ramblas
Like most cities around the world Barcelona had a very quiet 2020, here is its famous Las Ramblas - largely deserted

"The first Covid related cancellation was in the middle of February 2020, and it was actually the biggest reservation of the year that got cancelled, for the Mobile World Congress [annual mobile phone trade show in Barcelona] a week later," Mr Schmidt says.

"Then it didn't go back to normal at all."

While back in 2017, Barcelona had brought in new laws to try to limit tourism numbers suddenly it had none. And Mr Schmidt had to quickly pivot his business model.

So he switched from hiring out his apartment on a weekly basis to now absent holiday makers, to month-long stays for business people. The problem is that Mr Schmidt makes much less money, having to reduce rates by 55%.

However, he says he is relieved to have some money coming in. "I'm pleased! At least some income and someone is in the apartment."

Frank Schmidt&#39;s apartment
Frank Schmidt now rents out his apartment, pictured, for longer periods, but for less money

In renting out his apartment, Mr Schmidt is a member of a diverse global economic grouping known as the "sharing economy". You share something with other people, either making money or paying in the process.

So it includes everything from renting out furniture, or your car, or paying to do some work at a shared working space. Or sharing an Uber ride with a stranger.

Like everything else, the shared economy has been greatly affected by the pandemic.

Shared workplace providers were particularly badly hit, having to close sites, due to lockdowns and social distancing rules. One provider - US firm WeWork - made the headlines after users refused to pay their agreed rent.

Yet with the end of the pandemic now finally perhaps in sight, another shared co-workspace business - Venture X - predicts the sector will grow this year thanks to people who don't want to return to their office, but struggle to work from home.

"While before people were fantasising about working from home... the single most common request over the course of 2020 was from individuals who could not work productively from home, be that down to lack of space, lack of connectivity, or simply lack of inspiration or human interaction," says Tom Foster, the firm's UK boss.

Tom Foster
Tom Foster sees co-working spaces seeing a rise in popularity

"What the pandemic did was throw traditional work practices into chaos. Now that the dust is beginning to settle a bit, everyone is asking 'what do I want?'.

"I don't believe working from home will be the long-term default for most teams, but... how we shift back is uncertain. Co-working is perfectly placed to ease this transition. Co-working will be a sector in-sync with a post-Covid world."

Across in Belgium, three university friends launched a furniture rental business called Giotto at the start of last year, just before the pandemic hit. They soon tweaked their business model in response.

"The confinement happened shortly after we built our first website," says co-founder Juliette Jaupitre, 29. "We originally offered furniture for the whole house, but we decided to refocus on home office furniture as we saw it was a more urgent pain to solve."

The company buys products from sustainable European designers, and rents them to subscribers. So far, an ergonomic office chair has been their most popular item.

"We truly believe that the future of work is hybrid," says Ms Jaupitre.

Juliette Jaupitre, right, with her co-founders
Juliette Jaupitre, right, and her co-founders think that the sharing economy will only grow

While some sharing firms made more money from the pandemic, others chose to not make any at all. That was what happened at Karshare, a website and app from Bristol that allows people to rent out their cars to others in their community when they are on holiday, or simply don't need the vehicle.

The firm launched when the pandemic hit the UK in March of last year, and decided to postpone the start of its paid version until September. This was so that people could offer their cars to key workers and charities free of charge through the platform.

Andy Hibbert, Karshare founder, says that while the business is still offering the free service, the commercial operation is now running parallel, and "seeing a lot of demand... as people are less comfortable taking public transport".

He adds: "Karshare also operates a cleaning charter and provides all car owners with hygiene kits to ensure renters can drive with peace of mind."

Andy Hibbert, Karshare founder
Andy Hibbert says there are lots of people who want to use Karshare

The global sharing economy could be worth $335bn (£240bn) by 2025, up from just $15bn in 2015, according to a report from that year from accountancy group PricewaterhouseCoopers. It remains to be seen if the pandemic will see the 2025 prediction revised up or down.

Grégoire Leclercq, president of France's National Auto-Entrepreneurs Federation (FEDAE), says that regulatory and legal issues remain surrounding the sharing economy.

"There are problems of protection and liability," he says. "Who takes the risk for whom, putting a person on a bicycle, or in a vehicle?

"Who covers the costs of health contribution, work accident, illness? Who assumes the costs related to Covid-19 - the purchase of equipment, compliance with hygiene rules?"

New Economy
New Economy

New Economy is a new series exploring how businesses, trade, economies and working life are changing fast.

Markus Perkmann, professor of innovation and entrepreneurship at Imperial College Business School, says that the increased health and safety concerns brought by Covid may have deterred some people from the sharing economy, as they may have "higher trust" in large-scale commercial operators.

"However, in the long-term, we can expect the successful sharing economy business models to bounce back as their intrinsic benefits will not have disappeared," he adds.

Back in Barcelona, Mr Schmidt says: "I suspect 2021 is going to be another write off for tourism." However, he adds that he is pleased with his strategy of switching to longer-term letting. "This is a growing niche market."

Recommended Stories

  • Twin sisters worth millions thanks to female gamers

    The Nakajima twins develop games for women and three-quarters of their workforce are female.

  • 'Unraveling': America's two major parties are at war over the rules that govern voting

    The Republican and Democratic parties are battling over voting rights and restrictions; each side sees its future at stake.

  • BitMex’s Arthur Hayes Proposes to Surrender to U.S. Authorities

    (Bloomberg) -- Arthur Hayes, the former chief executive of crypto exchange BitMEX who is wanted by the U.S. government, proposed to surrender to authorities in Hawaii on April 6, according to a court filing.Hayes is currently in Singapore, but has discussed surrendering in Hawaii and appearing remotely in a New York court, said Jessica Greenwood, assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan, according to a transcript of a Feb. 9 hearing. She said arrangements are under discussion that would allow Hayes to live abroad and to travel to the U.S. for court appearances. If there’s a trial, Hayes would come to New York, Greenwood said.Hayes is among founders and executives of BitMEX who were charged last year with violations of the U.S. Secrecy Act “by willfully failing to establish, implement, and maintain an adequate anti-money laundering program” on the exchange.“In so doing, they allegedly allowed BitMEX to operate as a platform in the shadows of the financial markets,” the authorities said.Hayes, Benjamin Delo, Gregory Dwyer and Samuel Reed were charged in New York, where federal prosecutors claimed the exchange served American customers while flouting U.S. banking laws. Hayes said BitMEX was incorporated in the Seychelles because it could bribe authorities there for the cost of “just a coconut,” according to the indictment.Reed was arrested in Massachusetts last year, and federal authorities are still rounding up the remaining defendants.Since the case was made public, BitMEX has distanced itself from Hayes -- he stepped down, and the firm reshuffled its executive ranks and appointed a new CEO. Still BitMEX, which at one time was the world’s largest exchange for cryptocurrency derivatives, is no longer even in the top five, according to tracker Skew.Hayes didn’t return requests for comment, and neither did the office of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

    Reps Cheney, Issa, and Kinzinger were among GOP who voted against adjournment

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas governor’s coronavirus reopening order a ‘death warrant’

    ‘Abbott is killing the people of Texas,’ says former congressman

  • Hutchinson gets 6th shutout, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 3-0

    Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 shots for his sixth career shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs blanked Edmonton for the second straight game, following a 4-0 win Saturday.

  • Jets’ plans at quarterback are becoming increasingly clear

    NEW YORK — Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh haven’t quite tipped their hand for their plans at quarterback yet, but those plans are becoming increasingly clear. Sam Darnold is on the block. Trading for Deshaun Watson is unlikely. Perhaps the clearest statement came from Douglas when he was asked a leading question about trading the Jets’ boatload of picks for a player. ...

  • QAnon influencers are attacking their movement's hyped March 4 event, calling it a false flag conspiracy theory

    QAnon planned for March 4 as its next big date. The movement's influencers are already looking forward to the next goal post.

  • Nicola Sturgeon chokes back tears as she rejects 'absurd' claims she was out to destroy Alex Salmond

    Nicola Sturgeon today choked back tears and insisted "I would never have wanted to 'get' Alex Salmond" as she rejected as "absurd" his claims of a plot among senior SNP figures to destroy him. The First Minister told a Holyrood inquiry the "simple" truth was that several women made complaints about Mr Salmond's behaviour and "I refused to follow the usual pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants." In an appearance spanning more than eight hours, against the backdrop of calls for her resignation, Ms Sturgeon insisted she had seen "nothing that comes within a million miles" of backing Mr Salmond's conspiracy claims. Although she reiterated it was "beyond question" that Mr Salmond had been cleared of all criminal charges, she said his behaviour was still "deeply inappropriate" and "there was not a single word of regret" from him during his six hours of testimony last week. Ms Sturgeon appeared on the verge of tears, with her voice breaking, as she was invited to apologise to the Scottish people for arguing for years they could trust Mr Salmond to take them to independence. Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP, pressed her when she had decided he "was no longer the Charles Stewart Parnell of Scotland, and was in fact a liar and a fantasist?’"

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election liesWhy Democrats may have lost significant votes from nonwhite conservatives

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for a home that the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.

  • Sussex society: The key figures at the centre of the Meghan bullying claims

    Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied members of her staff. These are the key figures at the centre of the allegations. Simon Case Briefly director of strategy at GCHQ before going on to work for the Duke of Cambridge as his private secretary (pictured below). He then returned to government, first as permanent secretary in Downing Street to Boris Johnson and then more recently as Cabinet Secretary.

  • U.S. won't 'shy away' from responding when necessary, Pentagon says after Iraq rocket attack

    The United States has shown it won't "shy away" from responding to attacks against its personnel when necessary, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, after a rocket attack against Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces. There were no reports of injuries among U.S. service personnel but an American civilian contractor died after suffering a "cardiac episode" while sheltering from the rockets, the Pentagon said.

  • Dr. Fauci has a stunningly simple way to explain how Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine differs from Pfizer's and Moderna's shots

    All three of the COVID-19 shots authorized for use in the US train the body to recognize the coronavirus, but J&J's uses a cold virus instead of mRNA.

  • Meghan ignored advice and wore Prince Salman earrings three weeks after Jamal Khashoggi murder

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings given to her by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia three weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, against advice from palace aides, The Telegraph understands. The Duchess, 39, had been given the Butani earrings as an official wedding present from the Saudi Royal Family. When she wore them to a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018, during a royal tour, the media were told that they were “borrowed” but unusually, declined to offer further information or guidance. The dinner took place three weeks after Mr Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Duchess’s lawyers insisted that at the time of the dinner, she was unaware of speculation that the crown prince was involved in the murder of the journalist. However, a royal source claimed that palace staff had advised the Duchess not to wear the jewellery. “Members of Royal Household staff sometimes advise people on their options,” one said. “But what they choose to do with that advice is a very different matter.” The earrings were accepted as a wedding gift by the prince, known as MBS, in March 2018, when he had lunch with the Queen during a three-day visit to London. They were among a series of wedding gifts that were then transferred to Kensington Palace in June, the month after the wedding, which was when the Sussexes first knew of their existence. A source close to the Duchess said members of her staff were aware that the earrings had been chosen as part of the Duchess’s tour wardrobe. Saudi Arabia admitted on October 20, three days before the dinner in Fiji, that its officials were responsible for Khashoggi’s death. Staff in London were concerned when they saw the Duchess’s earrings in the media and alerted Kensington Palace, according to The Times. But it was claimed they decided not to take it up with the Sussexes while they were on tour “for fear for what their reaction would be." The following month, the Duchess wore them again to the Prince of Wales's 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace and at that point, an aide is said to have confronted the Duke about the issue. He reportedly looked "shocked" when approached about the concerns. Lawyers for the Sussexes’ denied he was questioned about their provenance, which they said was well known.

  • NFL MOCK DRAFT: What the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

    Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After that, things get interesting.

  • Biden cuts 16 million people off from stimulus checks after striking deal with moderate Senate Democrats, study says

    Biden approved phasing out direct payments entirely for individuals making above $80,000 a year and married couples earning more than $160,000.

  • North Carolina mocked after prioritising anyone who has smoked 100 cigarettes in their lifetime for a vaccine

    North Carolina is offering priority vaccination to anyone who has smoked 'at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime'. The roll-out plan, announced on Tuesday, was mocked online as residents claimed they would immediately chain-smoke their way to the top of the queue. Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said that all frontline essential workers can have their vaccine now while giving three weeks' notice for those who are obese, in jail, pregnant, homeless - or who have smoked just five packets of cigarettes in their life. The cohort including smokers will be called forwards on March 24, and is designed to include adults at higher risk of virus exposure or who are at an increased risk of having a severe illness Smokers are defined as “current or former” having “smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime.”