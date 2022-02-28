As first Capitol riot trial begins, here is an update on Missouri and Kansas cases

The trial of a Texas man charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection opened in federal court this week, marking the first case to go before a jury nearly 14 months after Trump supporters stormed the building in an attack that turned deadly.

Guy Wesley Reffitt, who prosecutors say is a member of the “Texas Three Percenters” militia, is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds, interfering with officers protecting the building and, after returning home, threatening his children if they reported him to authorities.

Authorities have said in court documents that the Capitol riot investigation “will be the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence.” To date, more than 750 people have been charged, with about 220 pleading guilty — mostly to misdemeanors — and more than 100 sentenced.

Eight Kansas residents and 18 Missouri residents are among those charged. Of those, six have been sentenced and another seven have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Here’s an update on the status of the cases.

Kansas defendants

William Norman Chrestman, of Olathe, who prosecutors allege is a member of the far-right Proud Boys, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges including conspiracy, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer and carrying a wooden ax handle while in the Capitol building and on the grounds. His next court hearing is in March.

William “Billy” Chrestman of Olathe is seen here (in separate photos) at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Charles Kuehne, of Olathe, who prosecutors allege is a member of the Proud Boys, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges including conspiracy to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6. His next court hearing is in March.

Ryan Ashlock, of Gardner, who prosecutors allege is a member of the Proud Boys, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges including conspiracy to breach the Capitol. His next court hearing is in March.

William Pope, of Topeka, has pleaded not guilty to charges including civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies. His next court date is in March.

Story continues

Mark Roger Rebegila, of St. Marys, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and has a sentencing date in March.

Jennifer Ruth Parks, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced Dec. 28 to two years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Esther Schwemmer, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced Jan. 10 to two years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Michael Eckerman, of Wichita, whose charges include civil disorder and assault on a federal officer, both felonies, has pleaded not guilty. His next court appearance is scheduled for March.

Missouri defendants

Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, who prosecutors allege is a member of the Proud Boys, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges including conspiracy to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6. His next court hearing is in March.

Carey Jon Walden, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced Jan. 19 to 30 days of home detention, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Nicholas Reimler, of Cedar Hill, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced Dec. 10 to one month of home detention, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri — seen during the insurrection carrying a wooden name plate torn from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office — was charged federal court in Washington, D.C., in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

William Merry, of St. Louis, who is Hernandez’ uncle, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and has a sentencing date in March.

Paul Westover, of Lake St. Louis, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and is to be sentenced in March.

Matthew E. Loganbill, of Versailles, has pleaded not guilty to charges including obstructing a congressional proceeding, a felony. His next court hearing is scheduled for March.

Joshua Dressel, of Festus, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanors. His next court date is scheduled for April.

Nicholas Kennedy, 41, of Sikeston, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies. His next court hearing is in April.

Isaac Samuel Yoder, of Nevada, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanors. His next court hearing is in March.

Isaac Yoder, owner of Yoder Lock and Key in Nevada, Missouri, was seen on camera in the Capitol Jan. 6 dressed as George Washington.

Jonas Buxton, of St. Louis, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanors. His next hearing is in March.

Stephen Brian Quick, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor on Dec. 13 and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Michael Aaron Quick, of Springfield — Stephen’s brother — pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor on Dec. 13 and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Zachary Martin, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor on Dec. 13 and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Zachary Wilson, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced on Jan. 27 to two years’ probation, 45 days of home detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson, of Springfield — Zachary’s wife — pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced on Jan. 27 to two years’ probation, 30 days of home detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Cara Hentschel, of Springfield, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges. Her next court hearing is in April.

Mahailya Pryer, of Springfield, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges. Her next court hearing is in April.