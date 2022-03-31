First case of alleged Whitmer kidnap plotters takes hit after rash of Fifth Amendment pleas

Courtroom drawing from jury selection of the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping trial in Grand Rapids, Mich., that began Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The first presentations by the defense in the trial of men accused to have conspired to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 saw a flurry of Fifth Amendment pleas, after individuals subpoenaed by defense attorneys didn’t want to incriminate themselves on the stand.

In total, five potential witnesses called to testify by Julia Kelly, the attorney representing defendant Daniel Harris, told U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker on Wednesday they were invoking their right to remain silent after Kelly called them to testify.

Another witness ultimately wasn’t called to the stand after Kelly was informed he would also be pleading the Fifth.

Ultimately, the jury was dismissed an hour early Wednesday after Kelly could not call anyone else to the stand.

It remains unclear if Harris himself will take the stand.

Kelly declined to comment Wednesday afternoon on whether the lack of witness testimony would hurt her client’s case.

Daniel Harris

She had planned for additional testimony from individuals who attended events that Harris and other accused conspirators attended — field-training exercises, bonfires and Wolverine Watchmen militia meetings.

Alex Davidson, nicknamed “Squatch” in an encrypted group chat with other Wolverine Watchmen, likely due to his long beard and tall, burly figure, originally told Jonker he would testify Wednesday before asserting his Fifth Amendment rights. Davidson is the former roommate of Ty Garbin, a former defendant who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison in August 2021.

Kelly argued Davidson would be a good witness to Garbin’s character. Garbin previously testified against his former colleagues earlier in the trial.

For each subpoenaed individual, Jonker had the prosecutors and defense explain what would be covered under their direct and cross examinations.

When prosecutors told Davidson and his court-appointed counsel they would touch on meetings he attended and what was discussed in various group chats, Davidson elected to plead the Fifth.

To Jonker’s surprise, none of the four defendants have committed yet to taking the stand for themselves. He told the defense lawyers that moving forward if they did not have any additional witnesses to call on a single day, he would consider them to have rested their case.

“You’ve got to have more people ready to testify, including your client, if they plan to testify,” Jonker said.

Kelly was able to call three witnesses to the stand. Among them were two women who attended field-training exercises in Cambria, Wisconsin, on July 11, 2020, and Luther on Sept. 11 and 12, 2020, respectively, but didn't participate in the training sessions.

Wisconsin woman Colleen Kuester attended the Cambria event with her husband and then-14-year-old son. Kuester said the event, which she stayed at for around four hours, included a barbeque, a pool and other children. Her son participated in target practice, but was helped by "responsible adults."

"I wasn't nervous that day at all," Kuester testified.

U.S. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Roth played a series of recordings from the Cambria event captured by FBI informants, including one where defendant Barry Croft is heard discussing how to make explosives. Kuester said she didn't witness anything of the sort.

"All of these are very different than your experience," Roth asked, which Kuester agreed with.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth delivers opening statements in the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker looks on from the bench.

Megan Cooley, a 22-year-old who attended the event in Luther on Sept. 11 and 12, 2020, also took the stand. She told Kelly there were just men sitting around a bonfire when she arrived at the property the first day with her boyfriend Jared Buchesne.

"I was the only girl there for a bit, so they were just talking about guy stuff, porn and politicky things," Cooley testified.

Cooley said she saw Harris, Buchesne and another individual buy beer at a convenience store Sept. 12, but couldn’t recall the amount of beer when asked by Roth.

Buchesne was among those who invoked the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Anotherindividual, Steve Robeson, also asserted his Fifth Amendment rights Wednesday, though he wasn’t called to the stand as part of Harris’ defense.

Robeson is a former informant for the FBI whose testimony had been sought by the defense. Prosecutors had opposed Robeson testifying, alleging he was supposed to be an informant but was actually helping the group plot out Whitmer's kidnapping.

Adam Fox, seated in the front row adjacent to the lectern, smirked at Robeson as his lawyer Lawrence Phelan told Jonker he would not be testifying. Fox is alleged to have been the ringleader of the kidnapping conspiracy.

The trial is set to resume Thursday morning in Grand Rapids. Depending on if Harris takes the stand, the defense for Brandon Caserta could begin to start Thursday’s proceedings.

On trial are Fox, 37, of Potterville; Croft, 47, of Bear, Delaware; Caserta, 33, of Canton Township, and Harris, 24, of Lake Orion.

All four could face up to life in prison if convicted.

— Contact Arpan Lobo at alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo.

