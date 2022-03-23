First case Cook County prosecutors target for resentencing under new initiative probably won’t be done quickly

The first case Cook County prosecutors presented for possible resentencing under a new initiative could be in for lengthy court proceedings, a judge in the suburban Markham courthouse indicated Wednesday.

Before Judge Brian Flaherty decides whether resentencing could be appropriate for Larry Frazier, he needs to review the court file and transcripts, plus the voluminous documents related to Frazier’s efforts to get his case reviewed in post-conviction proceedings and in higher courts, Flaherty said from the bench.

“As far as I’m concerned, we’re at the very beginning of this journey,” Flaherty said. “… I’m kind of going in cold. I didn’t try him, I didn’t sentence him.”

Frazier, 65, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for a 1995 home invasion and burglary. With expected credit for good behavior, he is slated to leave custody in November 2023.

But that release could come earlier if prosecutors are successful in their petition for a more lenient sentence.

“It would mean a whole lot to me,” Frazier’s mother, 89-year-old Eunice Lyles, told reporters after Wednesday’s brief hearing. “I done got old, and I would love for him to be home before I pass away … I believe he would be a great asset to the family now.”

A jury convicted Frazier of residential burglary and home invasion after a September 1995 incident when he entered a 63-year-old woman’s apartment, demanded her money and threatened to kill her, according to a summary of the case found in an appeals court ruling.

At one point, he got hold of the victim’s gun, and during a struggle over the weapon Frazier was shot in the chest, records show.

Judge Reginald Baker sentenced Frazier to 60 years in prison, records show. According to an appellate court ruling, the judge pointed out at sentencing that Frazier had multiple robbery convictions in his record, and had committed the burglary less than two weeks after he was released from prison. And since the victim was older than 60, Frazier qualified for an extended sentence, the judge found.

After court Wednesday, Frazier’s brother Lorenzo Lyles said that his brother was severely injured after the gunshot wound he sustained during the burglary.

“The man almost died … and then they sentenced him to all that time,” he said. “I told him I’d rather die than get sentenced to all that.”

While a state law that took effect in January allows prosecutors to proactively request that people be resentenced, the ultimate decision is still up to a judge. Three other states also give prosecutors the power to petition for resentencing, according to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office.

In a short petition filed last week, prosecutors noted that Frazier has taken steps toward rehabilitation and the victim was not physically harmed.

His family said after court that Frazier had gotten HVAC training while in custody, and he calls his mother two to three times a week to catch up.

Foxx’s office announced last week that as part of the “resentencing initiative” they would be working with Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation, a Back of the Yards-based community organization, as well as nonprofit For the People, which advocates for “prosecutor-initiated resentencing” initiatives. Lawyers with powerhouse private firm Winston and Strawn will work pro bono to assist the defendants identified for resentencing.

The office is first reviewing cases of people who have served at least 10 years for a drug, theft, robbery or burglary conviction; people 65 or older who have served at least 20 years for a case not related to a sex crime or homicide; and people who have served at least 15 years for a case other than a sex crime or homicide and who were younger than 21 when they committed the offense.

Frazier’s case is the first of three resentencing petitions that are expected to be presented in Cook County court this week. The next two are slated to go before judges Thursday.

