First case Cook County prosecutors target for resentencing under new initiative probably won’t be done quickly

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Megan Crepeau, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brian Flaherty
    Irish hurler

The first case Cook County prosecutors presented for possible resentencing under a new initiative could be in for lengthy court proceedings, a judge in the suburban Markham courthouse indicated Wednesday.

Before Judge Brian Flaherty decides whether resentencing could be appropriate for Larry Frazier, he needs to review the court file and transcripts, plus the voluminous documents related to Frazier’s efforts to get his case reviewed in post-conviction proceedings and in higher courts, Flaherty said from the bench.

“As far as I’m concerned, we’re at the very beginning of this journey,” Flaherty said. “… I’m kind of going in cold. I didn’t try him, I didn’t sentence him.”

Frazier, 65, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for a 1995 home invasion and burglary. With expected credit for good behavior, he is slated to leave custody in November 2023.

But that release could come earlier if prosecutors are successful in their petition for a more lenient sentence.

“It would mean a whole lot to me,” Frazier’s mother, 89-year-old Eunice Lyles, told reporters after Wednesday’s brief hearing. “I done got old, and I would love for him to be home before I pass away … I believe he would be a great asset to the family now.”

A jury convicted Frazier of residential burglary and home invasion after a September 1995 incident when he entered a 63-year-old woman’s apartment, demanded her money and threatened to kill her, according to a summary of the case found in an appeals court ruling.

At one point, he got hold of the victim’s gun, and during a struggle over the weapon Frazier was shot in the chest, records show.

Judge Reginald Baker sentenced Frazier to 60 years in prison, records show. According to an appellate court ruling, the judge pointed out at sentencing that Frazier had multiple robbery convictions in his record, and had committed the burglary less than two weeks after he was released from prison. And since the victim was older than 60, Frazier qualified for an extended sentence, the judge found.

After court Wednesday, Frazier’s brother Lorenzo Lyles said that his brother was severely injured after the gunshot wound he sustained during the burglary.

“The man almost died … and then they sentenced him to all that time,” he said. “I told him I’d rather die than get sentenced to all that.”

While a state law that took effect in January allows prosecutors to proactively request that people be resentenced, the ultimate decision is still up to a judge. Three other states also give prosecutors the power to petition for resentencing, according to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office.

In a short petition filed last week, prosecutors noted that Frazier has taken steps toward rehabilitation and the victim was not physically harmed.

His family said after court that Frazier had gotten HVAC training while in custody, and he calls his mother two to three times a week to catch up.

Foxx’s office announced last week that as part of the “resentencing initiative” they would be working with Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation, a Back of the Yards-based community organization, as well as nonprofit For the People, which advocates for “prosecutor-initiated resentencing” initiatives. Lawyers with powerhouse private firm Winston and Strawn will work pro bono to assist the defendants identified for resentencing.

The office is first reviewing cases of people who have served at least 10 years for a drug, theft, robbery or burglary conviction; people 65 or older who have served at least 20 years for a case not related to a sex crime or homicide; and people who have served at least 15 years for a case other than a sex crime or homicide and who were younger than 21 when they committed the offense.

Frazier’s case is the first of three resentencing petitions that are expected to be presented in Cook County court this week. The next two are slated to go before judges Thursday.

mcrepeau@chicagotribune.com

Recommended Stories

  • Free gas locations in Chicago, Cook County Thurs.; officials push back

    The second Willie Wilson gas giveaway will take place Thursday, and some Chicago and suburban officials have concerns.

  • Simba the lion, wolf safely evacuated from war-torn Ukraine

    Simba the lion and a wolf named Akyla have been evacuated from a zoo in war-torn Ukraine and brought to safety in Romania in what an animal rights group involved in the operation says was a four-day mission “full of dangers” further hampered by border entry bureaucracy. The adult male lion and the gray wolf, who were fully awake during the dangerous journey due to lack of tranquilizers in Ukraine, arrived Monday at a zoo in Radauti, from a zoo in Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine. “If there is something this war brought on is incredible cooperation between organizations,” said Sebastian Taralunga of the animal rights group Animals International, one of several that was involved in planning the animals’ extraction.

  • Oconomowoc police officer charged with sexual assault while on duty

    Officer Scott Thomas Jr. is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a "courtesy" visit.

  • Tentative deal to keep Canada's Liberals in power until 2025

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party and the opposition New Democratic Party have reached a tentative agreement that would see Trudeau’s Liberals keep power until 2025, a senior government official said Monday night. The official said the agreement still needed approval from NDP lawmakers but the leadership of both parties had signed off. Trudeau’s Liberal party won re-election last September but failed to win a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation.

  • Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Greitens accused by ex-wife of domestic violence

    The ex-wife of Eric Greitens, a former Missouri governor now mounting a run for U.S. Senate, accused the candidate in court papers made public on Monday of physical violence toward her and the couple's sons. Greitens responded by posting a statement to Twitter, calling Sheena Greitens' accusations "lies" peddled by political operatives and the media. "I will continue to love and care for my beautiful sons with all of my being, and that includes fighting for the truth and against completely fabricated, baseless allegations," Eric Greitens, a 47-year-old Republican, said in the statement.

  • Canada's Trudeau strikes surprise deal to keep power until 2025

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's ruling Liberal Party and opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) have reached a surprise agreement that aims to keep the minority government in power until 2025, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Governments with a minority of seats in parliament, like the one Trudeau now leads, tend to last an average of about two years, but this rare written agreement could permit it to go the entire four-year term after last year's election. "What this means is that during this uncertain time, the government can function with predictability and stability, present and implement budgets, and get things done for Canadians," Trudeau said.

  • GOP sounds alarm bells over Greitens allegations

    Republicans are sounding alarm bells over GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens after the former Missouri governor's ex-wife accused him of abusing her and their children while they were married.The detailed allegations are fueling a spike in GOP anxiety over his candidacy, with national Republicans distancing themselves from Greitens and his competitors calling on him to suspend his campaign. Republicans worry that Greitens's baggage could cause...

  • Zelensky urged Biden against Roman Abramovich sanctions to help with Putin peace talks, report says

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged Joe Biden to not sanction Roman Abramovich as the Chelsea owner may be able to help with Russian peace talks, a report says. The US Treasury Department was prepared to sanction the oligarch earlier this month along with the United Kingdom and European Union, but was told by the White House to hold off, according to The Wall Street Journal. Mr Zelsneky had asked the president to wait on sanctioning Mr Abramovich, who has a close relationship with Vladimir Putin, as Ukraine’s leaders believe he might be a crucial go-between with Moscow, an official told the newspaper.

  • Griner seen by US consulate in Russian detention facility

    The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that a U.S. Embassy official has visited with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains detained near Moscow, to check on her condition. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN the official found Griner “to be in good condition.” Price did not identify the official who had been granted consular access to Griner, something the United States had been demanding.

  • Police: Las Vegas woman home with 3 children shoots, kills ex-boyfriend who broke in

    Police say the woman was with her boyfriend and three small children early Wednesday morning when the ex-boyfriend shattered windows, entered, then exited when she showed a handgun. He allegedly returned with a gun of his own and pointed it at the other man’s head.

  • Wife of Valley cheese magnate arraigned on DUI charges after alleged 125 mph crash in Maserati

    Authorities said she was driving a Maserati which crashed into numerous vehicles.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham miffed, accuses SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson of 'activism'

    A day after storming off in the midst of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham continued to lock horns with Ketanji Brown Jackson.

  • DUI crash on NB-5 in Carlsbad leaves 1 dead, multiple injured; 1 arrested

    An arrest has been made after an overnight crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad left a person dead and multiple trapped and injured early Wednesday morning.

  • Two men charged with raping 14-year-old girl at Bellingham party

    The victim reported being in and out of consciousness and that she did not have her drink with her at all times, according to court documents.

  • Suspect in shoving death of NYC singing coach hid at parents' house, deleted wedding site, prosecutors say

    The woman accused of fatally shoving an 87-year-old New York City voice coach deleted her wedding website and hid at her parents home after the alleged assault,

  • Police: 2 dead, including gunman, 1 injured in Illinois office park shooting

    A suspected gunman is dead after allegedly shooting two coworkers, one fatally, inside a Burr Ridge office building, according to police.

  • California woman accused of killing husband in 2015 captured in Mexico

    Leticia Smith, 40, is being held on $2 million bail, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.

  • Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

    The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life comes 14 years after she was sentenced to death in a capital murder case involving the youngest of her dozen children.

  • Woman's arm severed in deadly carjacking; 4 teens arrested

    Four teenagers face murder charges in connection with a carjacking that left a 73-year-old woman dying on a New Orleans street, her arm severed after she was dragged a block by her own car while neighbors looked on helplessly, officials said Tuesday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson said tips led to the arrests of the teens — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — in the hours after the Monday afternoon carjacking. “That's a conversation that my team will have with the district attorney's office," Ferguson said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

  • Deadly gunfire Saturday in Fayetteville was among motorcycle gang members, police say

    Police said members of the Hells Angels, Red Devils, Infamous Ryders, and La Familia were involved.