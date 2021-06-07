First cases against Myanmar's Suu Kyi to end late July, lawyer says

FILE PHOTO: ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Bangkok
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Court proceedings in the first criminal cases involving deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi are set to finish late next month, her lawyer said on Monday, citing a decision by the presiding judge.

The prosecution has until June 28 to conclude its case while the defence has until July 26, and hearings would take place every Monday and Tuesday, Suu Kyi's chief lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters.

Suu Kyi, 75, who is being held at an undisclosed location, appeared at a hearing on Monday and was in good health, he said. She is among more than 4,000 people arrested since a coup on Feb. 1.

The charges against her include illegally importing handheld radios, breaking COVID-19 protocols and illegally accepting gold and payments of about $600,000.

Suu Kyi, who denies all allegations, is charged in a separate case with violating the Official Secrets Act, which is punishable by up to 14 years in jail.

On Monday, she asked the judge to intervene in that case, after court documents showed she would be representing herself, Khin Maung Zaw said.

"She told the persons who kept her in custody that she wouldn't defend her cases without a lawyer," he said.

The junta has struggled to impose order since it overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government and took back power after a decade of democratic and economic reforms in the once isolated state that was ruled by the military for nearly 50 years following a 1962 coup.

The Feb. 1 coup has triggered opposition by many members of society loath to see the return of rule by the generals.

Business and the bureaucracy have been paralysed by strikes, protests and boycotts, while fighting in the countryside between troops and militias has displaced tens of thousands of people.

"I think she knows roughly about the situation happening in Myanmar," said another member of the legal team, Thae Maung Maung.

Another lawyer, Min Min Soe, said Suu Kyi had asked about the coronavirus situation in Myanmar.

"She told us and the people to stay healthy," she said.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Senior Olympic Official Dead as Tokyo 2020 Curse Strikes Again

    Reuters/Issei KatoA high-ranking member of the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) has reportedly taken his own life six weeks out from the start of the Games.The Tokyo Games are set to begin—a year late—on July 23, but the Japanese public has repeatedly voiced its strong opposition to the event taking place while the country is suffering from a surge in coronavirus cases, while a string of scandals has hit the organizers.The official has been identified in Japanese media as 52-year-old Yasushi Moriya

  • Impaired Driver Nearly Hits State Trooper, Overturns on Missouri Interstate

    Dramatic footage from the Missouri State Highway Patrol captures the moment an impaired driver nearly struck a state trooper, hit another car, then flipped his vehicle on Interstate 70 in Boone County, Missouri, on June 5.This video shows a Missouri state trooper’s vehicle parked on I-70. In the footage, a car speeds past the trooper’s vehicle, narrowly missing it and crashing into another car. The out-of-control car is then seen overturned on the highway.The driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Missouri State Highway Patrol said. He was arrested for driving while impaired. The driver of the car that was hit was not injured, the highway patrol said. Credit: Missouri State Highway Patrol via Storyful

  • New this week: 'In the Heights,' 'Loki' and 'Infinite'

    — Summer movies are finally starting to heat up this week with the much-anticipated debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.” The sweaty, vibrant musical about a close-knit Washington Heights neighborhood during a citywide black out is undoubtedly meant for the big screen — director Jon M. Chu (the man behind “Crazy Rich Asians” and various “Step Up” films) made sure of it — but if you can’t make it to a theater, it’ll be free on HBO Max starting Thursday for 31 days. “A Few Stars Apart” was recorded live on eight-track tape over three weeks at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, and the album was produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, who has worked with everyone from Chris Stapleton to Lady Gaga.

  • Marc Jacobs Is Saying Goodbye to Skinny Jeans, Too

    The designer, much like TikTok and Gen Z, is on board with baggy denim.

  • Swedish 'flying' boat aims to help save Venice from the waves

    Venice has long been in peril from the waves that motor boats create along its canals, eroding the foundations of historic buildings and threatening them with collapse. A new electric boat that flies above the water, presented during the Salone di Nautica boat show, might be a solution. Erosion - a problem known as "moto ondoso" - is caused by the wakes of motor boats, water buses and ferries washing against the walls of buildings along the canals.

  • It’s official: Boise house-sale prices climb at U.S.’s fastest pace. Here’s how much

    Four years ago, Boise was considered affordable. Now Boise has the nation’s fastest-growing home prices.

  • Thais debut locally made AstraZeneca but supplies are tight

    Health authorities in Thailand began their much-anticipated mass rollout of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines on Monday, but it appeared that supplies were falling short of demand from patients who had scheduled vaccinations for this week. Hospitals in various parts of the country have been posting notices for several days that some scheduled appointments would be delayed, adding to existing public skepticism about how many doses Siam Bioscience would be able to produce each month. “The vaccines will be delivered as planned,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Monday morning as he paid a visit to a vaccination station at an indoor stadium in the capital, Bangkok.

  • The 14 Best Korean Makeup Brands to Shop for Next-Level Glow

    If you’ve ever stepped into a Sephora, an Ulta or even your local CVS, you have likely come across K-Beauty products . Known for their...

  • Jaguar redesigned the F-Type for 2021, and you can win one here

    Before it was redesigned for the 2021 model year, the Jaguar F-Type was one of the best-looking vehicles on the market. The same can be said for the updated version. Thanks to a supercharged V8 that makes 575 horsepower, the growl of the F-Type can be heard long before you see it coming.

  • BoE says 'stablecoin' payments need same rules as banks

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England said on Monday that payments with 'stablecoins' - a form of cryptocurrency usually pegged to a traditional currency - should be regulated in the same way as payments handled by banks if they start to become widely used. The central bank also said it had made no decision yet about whether to issue its own central bank digital currency, or CBDC, a prospect dubbed 'Britcoin' by finance minister Rishi Sunak when he asked the BoE to look into this in April. "The prospect of stablecoins as a means of payment and the emerging propositions of CBDC have generated a host of issues," BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said.

  • Chinese state media blasts US for taking Covid shots to Taiwan on a military plane

    Global Times accuses senators of ‘making further provocations’

  • What Meghan and Harry's New Daughter Needs to Know About Being a Second-Born

    Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the new daughter of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, was born on Friday, June 4, weighing in at a healthy 7 lbs., 11 oz and, according to a statement issued by the parents, “both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.” As I wrote in both my book The Sibling Effect and in a 2007 TIME magazine cover story, the dice of life are loaded in favor of first borns in ways they simply aren’t for any siblings who come along later.

  • Lara Trump reveals she is not running for Senate seat at Donald Trump speech

    Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, has used his speech in North Carolina to reveal that she will not be running for a Senate seat in the state despite speculation she would. The wife of the former president’s second son, Eric, is a native of the Tar Heel state and had hinted that she may become the next member of a Trump political dynasty. Instead Mr Trump introduced his pick for the seat, congressman Ted Budd.

  • Vladimir Putin says prosecuting Capitol rioters is example of US ‘double standards’

    Russian president criticises prosecution of people with ‘political demands’

  • Hospital where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter born was founded by women in 1888

    Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

  • US Democrat senator is now ‘very anxious’ about future of climate legislation

    The senator claimed that climate talks have been dropped from infrastructure discussions since the president began negotiating with Republicans over the legislation

  • Trump speech: Fox refuses to air official address as ex-president demands ‘reparations’ from China

    Trump amplifies stolen election myth in rambling GOP remarks

  • Psaki compares Fox News to Chinese and Russian propaganda outlets

    White House Press Secretary is often celebrated by liberals for ‘shutting down’ right-wing questioners

  • Clippers win Game 7, eliminate Mavericks despite Luka Doncic's 46 points

    Kawhi Leonard was an assist shy of a triple-double, Paul George had 22 points and 10 assists and Clippers role players were big in series' first home win.

  • Younger brother of Michael Flynn takes command of US Army Pacific

    General Charles Flynn’s role in the Pentagon’s response to the 6 January Capitol riots has been closely scrutinised