As first cases resolve, some of Iowa's Jan. 6 riot defendants begin to speak

Hundreds of cases against alleged participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol are reaching their conclusions, and the Iowans appearing before the courts are expressing a mix of feelings about the decisions that led them to take part in the riot.

Eight are among the more than 900 people charged so far by federal prosecutors. Four Iowans have been convicted, and three sentenced. Those who have made public statements in or out of court have voiced regret and contrition, and some have disavowed their prior wrongful beliefs that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Others, though, appear unshaken, and one, Kenny Rader of Sioux City, told the Des Moines Register after his sentencing Sept. 29 that he is "convinced more than ever that Trump won" the election. There is no evidence to support that allegation.

Twenty-one months after the Capitol was breached, here are where the cases against Iowa's accused rioters stand, and what those who have spoken have said about Jan. 6, 2021.

Rader: 'I've lived a criminal life and I know what a burglary is'

Rader, who was sentenced Sept. 29 to 90 days in prison, was the latest Iowan to resolve his charges from the riot. Prosecutors said in court filings that he briefly entered the Capitol, but also made threatening statements about the 2020 election and against President Joe Biden on social media.

In an interview with the Register, Rader said his motivation to attend the Stop the Steal rally President Donald Trump held near the White House preceding the attack was concern that left-wing groups might attack demonstrators. When word filtered through the crowd that the Capitol was being stormed, he went to look — "How can you not want to go look?" he said — before briefly crossing the threshold of a broken-down door, which he said he knew at the time was unwise.

"I've lived a criminal life and I know what a burglary is," said Rader, who has served multiple prison terms for drug and property offenses. "If there's a home and the door's kicked in and in splinters, chances are the entry was unlawful."

Rader's social media posts around the time of the riot, including one in which he called "dibs" on beheading Joe Biden, reflected a stream of escalating trash-talk with anti-Trump relatives on Facebook, he claimed.

"I'm just coming out as extreme as I can, just doing anything to get under their skin," he said. "And it worked, obviously, because (they) turned me in to the FBI."

From January: Here's where the cases stand against 6 Iowans charged over participating in the U.S. Capitol riot

First guilty pleas lead to range of sentences

In this video screenshot included in court filings by federal prosecutors, Iowan Kyle Young can be seen in a throng of people grappling with a D.C. Metropolitan police officer during the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rader is one of the three Iowans so far who have resolved their cases through plea deals. Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and Kyle Young of Redfield also pleaded guilty to reduced charges and have been sentenced.

Video footage shows Johnson, like Rader, entered the Capitol during the riot, where he helped push through a line of officers who were trying to keep another entrance shut against the mob outside. Johnson, the first Iowan to resolve his case, was sentenced in June to 30 days in jail, while his son, who lives in Minnesota and accompanied him to the Capitol, was sentenced to four months.

Young, by contrast, was heavily involved in pitched hand-to-hand fighting on the Capitol's west terrace, and was among those accused of assaulting a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was dragged into the mob and badly beaten. His sentence of more than seven years is the fourth-longest for any rioter to date.

One convicted at trial, and four still pending

Doug Jensen of Des Moines walks through a smoke-filled hallway outside the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol during the, Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington.

In addition to the three who pleaded guilty, one Iowan has taken his case to trial. Doug Jensen of Des Moines was convicted in September of seven federal charges and is scheduled to be sentenced in December. Prosecutors are likely to seek multiple years in prison for Jensen, who received notoriety for widely viewed footage of him pursuing a U.S. Capitol Police officer inside the building during the riot.

Who is Doug Jensen? Tracing a QAnon believer's path to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Charges against four more Iowans remain pending. Leo Kelly of Cedar Rapids is charged with obstructing an official proceeding and other offenses, and is scheduled for trial in January 2023. In a media interview he gave immediately after the attack, attested to by an FBI agent in an affidavit, he admitted he and others had breached the Senate chamber and led prayers inside.

Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and her son Salvador Sandoval of Ankeny were charged a month after the riot with multiple offenses related to entering the building. Salvador Sandoval also is charged with charged with violence in a restricted building, violence in the Capitol building, and three counts each of civil disorder and obstructing or impeding officers. The two are scheduled for trial in December after the Sandovals unsuccessfully sought to have the trials separated and, like Jensen, failed in a bid to have the trials moved to Iowa from Washington.

The most recent Iowan to face charges is Chad Heathcote of Adel, who is accused of forcing open a door guarded by several police officers. He was charged in May with two offenses, but court filings indicate prosecutors expect to file a superseding indictment in November. His trial is scheduled for June 2023.

Why they went: anger over election, 2020 unrest

While some of the Iowans facing charges have kept quiet in public, others have shed light on their motivations through court filings, media appearances and other channels.

Many, like Jensen, shared the false belief that the 2020 election had been stolen.

Kelly, in a video interview with an anti-abortion website, said he and others in the riot felt that "no one will even listen to us."

“We’ve been betrayed by Congress," he said. "We’ve been betrayed by the judicial branch. We’ve been betrayed by our local governments, our mayors.”

Young's attorney also pointed to the 2020 election to explain his client's actions, saying Young "was injected with the claims and distortions touted by many in opposition to the election results."

Others have pointed to the upheaval and unrest of 2020 as a factor in their decision to travel to Washington. Daryl Johnson, in court filings, said riots following George Floyd's death while in custody of Minneapolis police officers damaged several coin laundries and other businesses he owns in the Twin Cities, causing his family both financial and emotional strain.

Rader said a turning point for him was the murder of a retired St. Louis police captain who was protecting a store during looting in June 2020.

"I sat in 2020 and watch so many innocent people, old people ... get beat up, just trying to save their business and livelihood," Rader told the Register. "... It literally did something inside me to watch that."

It was in that mind frame, he said, that he chose to travel to Washington to try to intervene in any similar violence by Black Lives Matter or related groups. No such violence occurred.

Conspiracy theories including QAnon motivated rioters

Numerous conspiracy theories have grown around the 2020 election, mixing with other beliefs, notably the QAnon conspiracy theory that holds Trump was leading a secret war against child sex traffickers who would be arrested in an event known as "the Storm."

Jensen, who wore a Q shirt to the Capitol, told FBI agents in an interview at Des Moines police headquarters that he went to the Capitol believing the time for the Storm had come, and said he pushed up to the front of the crowd to ensure that Q got the credit for their actions. In subsequent court filings, his attorneys said Jensen, a father of two who grew up in an unstable household, found QAnon's concern for protecting children to be a compelling message.

Read: 'I'm all about a revolution': Transcript reveals details of Doug Jensen's first interview with the FBI

When Rader was charged in January 2022, prosecutors noted he also appeared to be a Q believer, posting pictures and slogans of the conspiracy on his Facebook page after the attack. In his interview, Rader claimed he wasn't aware of Q until after Jan. 6, but said once he discovered it online, he became a true believer.

"I live and breathe (it) now," Rader said. "If you ask me, 'What do I do?' I say I'm a frontline soldier in the war on information."

Asked why he has adopted the belief system despite its every prediction having failed to come true, Rader said he and others now believe they have discerned clues suggesting that many of Q's original predictions were actually meant to suggest dates four years in advance, and that he expects some of them to be fulfilled before the end of 2022.

Many regrets, but some still believe election was stolen

Those who have gone before judges for sentencing have expressed great regret about their actions at the riot.

Johnson, at his sentencing, said he recognizes, looking back, that the stresses of 2020 had left him in an angry, emotional state.

"For me to be part of something that caused that pain and anguish that (legislators and law enforcement) are going to have to deal with really causes me heartbreak, and I’m really truly sorry," he told the court.

Young also apologized to the officers he assaulted and said he's "very ashamed" of his actions. His attorney said at sentencing that his client is "not a lifelong political follower" and had no desire to engage in future political action.

Jensen too claimed he had seen the error of his former beliefs. After saying in court filings that he recognized that he had "bought into a pack of lies" in believing in the Q conspiracy theory, he was permitted to leave jail and await trial on home detention under conditions that included staying offline and avoiding political news. Barely a month later, in August 2021, he was caught watching election conspiracy videos on a contraband cellphone and was sent back to jail.

Rader, for his part, told the Register he realizes looking back that he allowed himself to get carried away.

"I have to say that is my biggest regret. The whole thing is, I allow my emotions to control me more than my reason and logic," he said.

He said he regrets some of the things he said online, but doesn't consider his actions in the riot to be all that culpable. And while he doesn't plan a repeat of his trip to the Capitol, he said, he remains convinced that Trump was wrongly attacked by Democrats and should have been declared the winner in the 2020 vote.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Statements by Iowa suspects in Capitol riot show mix of motives