First Central Florida babies born in 2024

The first day of the new year was special for many people, including two Central Florida families.

Two babies were welcomed into the world on Monday.

Baby boy Jose Umahag IV was born at AdventHealth Waterman at 12:08 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces and 18 inches long.

Jose’s mother, Marielle Jarillo, and father, Jose Umahag III, live in Mount Dora.

Baby boy Milo Philip was born at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies.

Baby boy Milo Philip was born at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies at 1:20 a.m., weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and 20 inches long.

To celebrate Milo’s birth, the Central Florida Diaper Bank donated a year’s supply of diapers, about 3,600, to the family.

The organization advocates for children from newborn to age three and helps to provide resources for at-risk families.

