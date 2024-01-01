First chance to see meteors in 2024: How to view Quadrantids when meteor showers peak

The first North American meteor shower of 2024 could see up to 120 shooting stars per hour.

“The Quadrantids, which peak during early-January each year, are considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers,” NASA said.

The meteor shower is active between Dec. 26, 2023, to Jan. 16, 2024. Quadrantids peaks on Thursday, Jan. 4. This year, the predicted peak is 7:53 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, so the best time to observe the shower from North America will be from around 4:53 a.m. EST to dawn, according to EarthSky.

A meteor is caught as a blurred line in this eight-second exposure Aug. 12 of the Milky Way over Abilene State Park.

The Quadrantids has “the potential to be the strongest shower” each year, but the event usually falls short due to the short length of maximum activity — just six hours — and the poor weather experienced in early January, according to the American Meteor Society.

Due to these factors, the meteors “usually lack persistent trains but often produce bright fireballs,” the American Meteor Society stated. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak, according to NASA.

On top of that, the moon will be at approximately half illumination, meaning stargazers will have a more challenging time viewing the shooting stars, though the bright fireballs can cut through light pollution, Live Science reports.

According to EarthSky, the Quadrantid shower is one of four major meteor showers each year with a sharp peak. The other three are the Lyrids, Leonids, and Ursids.

Tips for viewing the Quadrantids meteor shower

The Quadrantids are best viewed in the night and predawn hours, NASA suggests. To get the best view of the Quadrantids, find an area well away from the city or street lights and come prepared for winter weather.

“Lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible,” NASA stated. “In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors.”

