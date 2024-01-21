First Charlotte Black voter forum to be held, aims to increase participation in Mecklenburg Co.

Since 2022, the number of Black registered voters in Mecklenburg County has been falling, but a new Charlotte group has a plan to change that.

ALSO READ: Local group aims to empower Black voters in North Carolina

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., the first-ever Charlotte Black Voter Forum Project forum will be held. The nonpartisan organization putting on the event hopes it will spark an increase in Black voter participation throughout Mecklenburg County.

For civil rights attorney James E. Ferguson, voting is a sacred right, and he doesn’t want to see others take it for granted. That inspired him to partner with the Charlotte Black Voter Forum Project to run Wednesday’s forum at Little Rock AME Zion Church.

James E. Ferguson

“We have to exercise. We have to get people out to vote, and people have to understand the issues,” Ferguson said.

Organizers invited people from statewide races that have at least one Black candidate on the ballot. Confirmed participants are gubernatorial candidates Mike Morgan, gubernatorial lieutenant candidate Rachel Hunt, and Bent Clark.

NC Attorney General candidate Satana Deberry and congressman Jeff Jackson. NC Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Maurice Green, candidate for NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Allison Riggs. NC Court of Appeals candidate Judge Carolyn Jennings Thompson.

To register for the Charlotte Black Voter Project Candidates Forum, click here.

>>>In the video at the top of this story, hear from organizers and local leaders about the importance of recognizing and exercising your right to vote.

(WATCH BELOW: Gaston County to host forum to discuss fentanyl, opioid use)