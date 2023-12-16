First Christian Church will open the Hope Center at Meyers Lake in 2024

Rev. Jimmy McLoud is lead pastor at First Christian Church in Plain Township.

CANTON TWP. − The Rev. Jimmy McLoud, lead pastor of First Christian Church, thinks a ministry should offer more than just Sunday services.

For this reason, the Plain Township church recently purchased a building and a parking lot at 1600 and 1652 Whipple Ave. NW, part of which will house the Hope Center of Meyers Lake.

McLoud said half of the 33,000-square-foot building, which sits on five acres, is occupied by an Ace Hardware store that will remain, as will Down 2 Earth Living, a marine construction company.

First Christian will occupy the other half, where it will offer a hybrid of worship services and various forms of assistance for those in need.

"We have a great partnership with Christian Counseling Associates," McLoud said. "So, they already have some space here on this (main) campus, and we're hoping that they'll go with us to that campus, too, and provide counseling services for families. Yes, there will be a church that'll meet there on the weekends, but Monday through Friday, that will be a space where people in the community can come to get help."

McLoud said the mission has been years in the making.

"About about five years ago, we decided we wanted to have another location," he said. "About three years ago, at the beginning of COVID, we decided Meyers Lake was the spot. That building was vacant, and it's the exact building I took our team to look at, but before we could even inquire about it or make an offer, somebody bought it.

"So, we've had our eyes on that place for a little while, but we kind of thought it was off the table. We contacted a local commercial real estate agent. He showed us a few properties, and when that happened to be one of them, I just kind of laughed. I thought, 'Man, so weird that it would come full circle that way.' So, it all worked out for us to acquire the place. Initially, we thought it'd be a lease, but the pieces fell into place and God worked things out for us to purchase it."

Down to Earth Living, a marine construction company, and an Ace Hardware store will remain open on property recently purchased by First Christian Church in Meyers Lake.

First Christian purchased the building and the adjoining five-acre lot for $2.1 million apiece from Tusc Investments Ltd.

McLoud said the church has seen a dramatic rise in the number of families seeking assistance. Over the last two months, the church's Common Goods ministry served 487 families through its food pantry, distributing a total of 15,968 meals. Also, 350 families were served through the ministry's free clothing store, distributing 7,011 items.

The Ace Hardware store on Whipple Avenue NW will remain open when First Christian Church's Hope Center of Meyers Lake opens in 2024. The church purchased the building.

First Christian sponsors Blessing Boxes Stark Blessing Box Initiative provides food around Stark County

"It's not cheap to feed your family anymore," he said. "We're really fortunate to have a great partnership with the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank."

First Christian also serves as a distributor for the Heart of Ohio Diaper Bank.

"We also distribute cribs," McLoud said.

First Christian also offers a preschool, and Christian Day Services for adults with disabilities.

"They have about 65 adults with disabilities here, Monday through Friday," McLoud said. "They also do job skills training that's part of the 'Employment First' initiative with the state of Ohio."

McLoud said they hope to begin "swinging hammers" at the Meyers Lake site by Easter, with construction completed by the end of next year.

"The Bible makes it pretty clear that we're supposed to be the hands and feet of Jesus," McLoud said. "And when he went somewhere, he met needs and he gave hope in a very practical way. So, we're going to do things churches do, but we want to meet real needs and give people hope that way."

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: First Christian Church to open the Hope Center at Meyers Lake in 2024