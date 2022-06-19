First Citizens BancShares' (NASDAQ:FCNC.A) earnings growth rate lags the 12% CAGR delivered to shareholders

It hasn't been the best quarter for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNC.A) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been respectable. It's good to see the share price is up 70% in that time, better than its market return of 59%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 24% drop, in the last year.

While the stock has fallen 3.6% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, First Citizens BancShares managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 11% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on First Citizens BancShares' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for First Citizens BancShares the TSR over the last 5 years was 73%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that First Citizens BancShares shareholders are down 24% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Citizens BancShares better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for First Citizens BancShares (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

