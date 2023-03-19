First Citizens in talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo and U.S. flag
Reuters
(Reuters) -First Citizens BancShares Inc is evaluating an offer for Silicon Valley Bank, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

At least one other suitor is making a serious consideration for the collapsed lender, the report said.

SVB and First Citizens did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside of business hours.

Reuters reported earlier this week that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp had asked banks interested in acquiring Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank to submit bids by March 17.

The auctions followed the FDIC taking over Silicon Valley Bank last Friday and Signature Bank on Sunday, as the collapses of the two U.S. mid-sized lenders whipsawed global financial markets over fears of a contagion.

This will be the FDIC's second attempt at selling SVB after a failed effort a week ago. The FDIC had retained investment bank Piper Sandler Cos to run a new auction, the sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast.)

  • U.S. FDIC weighs backstop on bank auctions to attract smaller peers - source

    (Reuters) -U.S. regulators are considering retaining ownership of securities owned by Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank to allow smaller banks to participate in auction for the collapsed lenders, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. The move by Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) is aimed at facilitating takeovers of the banks and to widen the pool of bidders, while ensuring that larger banks are not discouraged from bidding, the source said. Many of the fixed income securities that SVB and Signature Bank invested in, such as Treasuries, have been worth less since the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • Pacific Western Bank faced 'elevated' withdrawals after bank failures

    In a statement, Pacific Western Bank said it still maintained solid liquidity, with available cash exceeding $10.8 billion as of Friday. The statement late on Friday came after PacWest's shares had slumped 19%, ending the week that was dominated by an unfolding crisis in the banking sector. Pacific Western Bank said that as of March 16, insured deposits accounted for over 62% of total deposits, while insured venture-specific deposits made up more than 77% of total venture deposits.

  • Banks in Distress: What You Need to Know About the Safety of Your Money

    In less than a week, the U.S. banking system has suffered two of the largest collapses in American history. Regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after customers rushed to withdraw their money as fears rose about the bank's … Continue reading → The post Banks in Distress: What You Need to Know About the Safety of Your Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Interest rate risk: SVB's nemesis a well-known foe in banking

    Among the mysteries surrounding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, finance experts have fixated on the California lender's failure to practice basic risk management.SVB was a case of "management failure or malpractice," he said.

  • Crunch time for Credit Suisse talks as UBS seeks Swiss assurances

    Talks over rescuing Credit Suisse rolled into Sunday as UBS AG sought $6 billion from the Swiss government to cover costs if it were to buy its struggling rival, a person with knowledge of the talks said. Authorities are scrambling to resolve a crisis of confidence in the 167-year-old Credit Suisse, the mostly globally significant bank caught in the turmoil spurred by the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the past week. The guarantees UBS is seeking would cover the cost of winding down parts of Credit Suisse and potential litigation charges, two people told Reuters.

  • Boston Properties Sells Off To New 52-week Low

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/images/story/2023/03/17/6fee5421-70e8-41fe-80d6-9522e6462123.jpeg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 Sensing that certain properties owned by Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) may be affected by the problems regional banks are experiencing, investors dumped enough of the real estate investment trust’s (REIT) shares Tuesday to take it to a new 52-week low. That it continued lower while the benchmark REIT exchange-traded funds (ETFs) found support is a

  • US Authorities Engaged on Possible Credit Suisse-UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in TalksUS authorities are working with their Swiss counterparts as they seek to hammer out a deal for UBS Group AG to buy all or part of its struggling rival Credit Sui

  • First Republic, SVB, Credit Suisse Show How Higher Interest Rates Caught Up With Banks

    As the Federal Reserve prepares to hold its policy meeting, market investors have a new set of concerns.

  • If the Feds fail to find big banks to buy SVB and Signature, the likeliest buyers are the one group they don’t want to sell to

    The FDIC is still trying to sell the bank, which is having trouble finding a buyer.

  • Apollo and Rivals Pushed Aside in Scrum to Own a Piece of SVB

    (Bloomberg) -- After Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Apollo Global Management Inc. and its investment rivals began angling for ways to profit off the once-storied technology bank.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit Suisse Investment Bank Said a Key Sticking Point in Ta

  • Week Ahead: Fed Interest Rate Decision, Housing Market, and TikTok Hearing

    There’s a lot heading your way the week of March 20th, 2023. Here’s what investors need to know. After a week of banking turmoil, including the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) failures, the focus will be on the Fed as Fed Chair Jerome Powell weighs whether or not to raise rates amid the recent bank events. But some economists believe that the banking turmoil will force a softer position on rate hikes. What will end up happening? Tune into Yahoo! Finance Live on Wednesday for all things Fed-related. Big week for housing…February’s existing home sales numbers will be released on Tuesday, while new home sales data will be released on Thursday. Also, on Thursday, keep an eye out for TikTok CEO’s first-ever testimony before Congress, as some lawmakers continue to push for a ban on the social media platform. Watch the video above to learn more.

  • Amid bank sector woes, concerns mount about financing drying up for home builders and buyers

    Concerns over the stability of the U.S. banking system is spilling over into the housing sector as experts worry about credit drying up for home builders.

  • Fed to Consider a Pause as Fallout From SVB Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials face their biggest challenge in months as they weigh whether to keep raising interest rates this week to cool inflation, or take a pause amid the market turmoil fueled by recent bank failures.Most Read from BloombergWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale as UBS Discussions Heat UpTrump Calls for Protests Over Expected Arrest on NY ChargesMidsize US Banks Ask FDIC to Insure Deposits for Two YearsCredit

  • A small business owner with all of her money in SVB says the company was 'jerked around' by the 'failures of the American banking system'

    Vanessa Pham, the CEO of Omsom, said Silicon Valley Bank's collapse not only posed a threat to rich VC firms, but also to small businesses.

  • I rushed from bank to bank with my infant daughter when SVB collapsed to figure out how my startup could make payroll on time

    Silicon Valley Bank's sudden crash sent Dispatch Goods cofounder Lindsey Hoell rushing to try to make payroll for her employees, with her baby in tow.

  • Market bottom may be near, according to Michael Burry. Here are 2 stocks that may have already bottomed

    Savvy investors can win on their trades whether the market goes up or down, and no one knows this better than Michael Burry. Burry, whose successes in profiting from the financial crisis of 2008 were featured in the book and film The Big Short, has turned his eye to historical analogies, and is hinting at reasons for optimism in today’s environment following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Referring back to the October bank panic of 1907, Burry notes certain similarities with today’