First City of Lights Foundation announces light display contest winners

Dec. 20—Bemidjians jingled all the way around the area to see a whole slew of Christmas lights the past few weeks to vote for their favorite homes and downtown window displays.

The First City of Lights Tour of Homes and Christmas Window Display events kicked off on Nov. 24 with community members

voting on their favorite displays through Dec. 17.

Now that the contests have drawn to a close, the top three finishers in each category, along with a people's choice award have been announced.

The Tour of Homes Judges Choice award winners:

* First place and a $250 prize went to the home located at 5125 Sherman Drive NE, Bemidji

* Second place went to the home located at 4508 Waville Road NE, Bemidji

* Third place went to the home located at 215 Mississippi Avenue SW, Bemidji

* Honorable mention went to the home located at 3419 Birchmont Drive NE, Bemidji

The Tour of Homes People's Choice award winners:

* First place and a $150 prize went to the home located at 1003 15th Street NW, Bemidji

* Second place went to the home located at 23567 398th Street, Laporte

* Third place went to the home located at 5252 Elmwood Court NE, Bemidji

Downtown Business Window Display Contest winners:

* First place and a $200 prize went to Four Pines Bookstore

* Second place and a $150 prize went to Living Legends Tattoo & Piercing

* Third place a $100 prize was a tie between myBemidji and 218 Real Estate

Though voting has concluded, lights and displays will continue through the holiday season. Attendees are also encouraged to tune in to KZY 95.5 FM on the radio dial as they provide the ultimate soundtrack for your tour every evening.

A link to the map of all 22 homes participating in the Tour of Homes contest

can be found on the First City of Lights website

or on the

First City of Lights Facebook page.

Here's a look at a few favorites within the city of Bemidji: