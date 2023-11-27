First clue to stolen car? The ‘beautifully handwritten’ license plate, CA cops say

One accused car thief made it simple for police by plastering an obviously fake license plate — with expired registration — on the stolen vehicle, California police reported.

“We know we are not superheroes, but just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us,” Benicia police wrote on Facebook.

The post includes a photo of the “beautifully handwritten” license plate on a silver Kia Rio LX, with fake registration tags dated JAN 2023. A current tag would show JAN 2024.

“Pro tip: At least make the ‘registration’ current,” police suggested.

The counterfeit plate appears to be drawn in black marker on a white piece of paper. The license numbers shrink toward the right as if the artist began to run out of space.

An officer spotted the fake license plate at 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, and pulled the vehicle over, police said. The driver was arrested after police found the car had been reported stolen in Alameda, the Facebook post said.

“The most hilarious thing I’ve seen all year!” read one comment on the post.

“They should choose a new career path,” advised another.

Benicia is about 40 miles northeast of San Francisco.

