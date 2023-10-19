First on CNN: US Navy warship near Yemen intercepts multiple missiles, US officials say

A US Navy warship operating in the Middle East intercepted multiple projectiles near the coast of Yemen on Thursday, two US officials told CNN.

One of the officials said the missiles were fired by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who are engaged in an ongoing conflict in Yemen. Approximately 2-3 missiles were intercepted, according to the second official.

The officials said it was unclear what the missiles were targeting. It’s possible the missiles were fired at the USS Carney or launched towards another target.

The incident comes amid high concern about potential Iranian aggression as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise following the Hamas terror attack in Israel. Iran has long been a backer of Hamas.

The USS Carney transited through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea on Wednesday. US Fleet Forces command said in a social media post that it would “help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

