First co-defendant indicted in Georgia election interference case turns himself in

The first of 19 defendants indicted in the Georgia election interference investigation officially turned himself in Tuesday.

Records confirm that Scott Graham Hall was booked into the Fulton County Jail this morning.

Hall is an Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County. Hall’s bond was set at $10,000, according to an agreement reached Monday with the DA’s office.

Hall is charged with violation of the Georgia RICO act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

In a news conference aired live during WSB Tonight after the indictment’s unsealing, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said all 19 defendants will have until Friday, August 25 to surrender.

According to spokespeople with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, all 19 of them will be booked into the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street.

Those indicted include former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said earlier this month that anyone indicted, including the former president, would be treated like anyone else accused of a crime, meaning fingerprints and a mugshot.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Sheriff Labat said.

As of 9 a.m., the booking photo for Hall has not been released.

In a post on his Truth Social page Monday night, Trump stated he will turn himself in on Thursday. Channel 2 Action News learned Monday evening that Trump’s bond is set at $200,000.

