MAV Beauty Brands Reports on Voting Results From the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. ("MAV Beauty Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: MAV) was held today via live video webcast online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/264999089. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated September 28, 2020 (the "Circular"), which can be found on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.mavbeautybrands.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The total number of votes cast by shareholders by proxy or online at the Meeting was 37,153,994 votes, representing 92.42% of the Company's outstanding shares. Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. These matters included the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The voting results are detailed below.

1. Election of Directors

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% Marc Anthony Venere

37,060,102

99.75

93,497

0.25 Chris Elshaw

36,119,102

97.22

1,034,497

2.78 Jeffrey Barber

36,021,121

96.95

1,132,478

3.05 Thomas Ennis

36,166,002

97.34

987,597

2.66 Jessica Gilligan

36,947,818

99.45

205,781

0.55 Stephen Smith

37,045,799

99.71

107,800

0.29

2. Appointment of Auditor:

Name of Auditor

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% Ernst & Young LLP

37,153,994

100.00

0

0.00

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted upon at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a global personal care platform focused on acquiring great independent brands and helping these brands to scale and win market share. We have built an operating platform to build brands through expanded distribution, innovation, and marketing. Today, we have a diversified portfolio of four complementary personal care brands – Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice – offering premium quality hair care, body care and beauty products. These products are sold in over 30 countries around the world and in more than 100 of the world's largest retailers.

Story continues

SOURCE MAV Beauty Brands





Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/13/c6241.html