First cold front of the fall season arrives in Central Florida

The first cold front of Central Florida’s fall season has arrived, bringing much cooler and drier air with it.

Many of us woke up to temperatures in the 60s Sunday morning with some areas remaining in the lower 70s, but morning temperatures will continue to fall.

Ocala started the morning in the mid-50s, a full 15-degrees cooler than they were Saturday morning.

The cold front will continue to move south through the area, spreading the cool temperatures and low humidity throughout all of Central Florida.

Most of the area is forecast to remain in the 70s throughout the day Sunday, though Orlando is one of the few communities expected to still reach highs in the lower-80s.

Overnight skies will be partly to mostly-cloudy as temperatures continue to fall.

The coolest temperatures from the cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in Orlando forecast to drop as low as 63-degrees and much of the rest of the area starting the week in the 50s.

More typical humidity and storms are forecast to return by the middle of next week.

As for the Tropics, there are currently no named storms in the Atlantic, but a system off the cost of Africa poses a chance to become what would be Tropical Storm Sean later in the week. Most models indicate it will stay out to sea.

