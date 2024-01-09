First Columbus shooting death of 2024 claims 39-year-old man, authorities say

A shooting in the 2300 block of Fort Benning Road Monday afternoon has left one man dead, according to Columbus police.

The victim has been identified as William Thomas Brown, 39, of Columbus, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Brown was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Bryan.

The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes unit responded to the shooting, according to the department’s X page.

This marks the first shooting death in Columbus in 2024.