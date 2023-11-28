The first commercial transatlantic flight powered completely by green fuels is in the air, but campaigners say it's a gimmick and a joke

Virgin Atlantic is operating the first transatlantic flight on a commercial airliner powered by 100% SAF.

SAF can be made from crops and used cooking oil, and is key to decarbonizing aviation.

But it costs more than double conventional jet fuel, and production is lagging behind demand.

The first transatlantic flight on a commercial airliner powered entirely by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) took off from London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday morning.

Virgin Atlantic is operating the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to New York's JFK Airport, where it's expected to arrive around 2 p.m. ET, according to Flightradar24.

It became the most-tracked plane on Flightradar24, with over 13,00 people following the journey shortly after takeoff.

SAF can be made from crops, municipal waste, and used cooking oil. The International Air Transport Association estimates it could contribute around 65% of the reduction in emissions needed for aviation to achieve net zero by 2050.

But it's also more than double the price of conventional jet fuel, according to IATA.

In a press release, Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said: "Flight100 proves that sustainable aviation fuel can be used as a safe, drop-in replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel and it's the only viable solution for decarbonising long haul aviation."

Speaking to the BBC, Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson also admitted it was "going to take a while" before there was enough SAF for everybody to use.

"But you have to start somewhere," he added. "And if we didn't prove it can be done, you would never, ever get sustainable aviation fuel."

Commercial flights are currently capped at a 50:50 blend of SAF and conventional jet fuel.

But the bigger problem is producing enough SAF to meet demand. For example, the UK currently has no dedicated commercial SAF plants, although the government aims to have five under construction by 2025, per the BBC.

"There's simply not enough SAF and it's clear that in order to reach production at scale, we need to see significantly more investment," said Weiss.

Critics of the flight have also said that it is little more than a gimmick.

"One flight on 100% alternative fuel isn't going to change the fact that 99.9% of aviation fuel is fossil fuel and there's no great option for feedstock that can be scaled up sustainably," Cait Hewitt, the policy director at the Aviation Environment Federation, told CNN.

"The idea that this flight somehow gets us closer to guilt-free flying is a joke," she said, as cited by the Guardian newspaper, referencing a previous announcement about SAF from the UK's Department for Transport, which used the phrase "guilt-free flying."

Read the original article on Business Insider