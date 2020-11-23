First Commonwealth Bank Partners with Dollar Energy Fund to provide over $200,000 in Utility Assistance this Winter

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
·3 min read

INDIANA, Pa., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its “Share the Warmth” holiday campaign First Commonwealth Bank has made a $100,000 donation to Dollar Energy Fund, assisting those who are unable to pay their utility bills this upcoming winter season. With dollar-for-dollar matching support from partner energy companies, the $200,000 will assist over 550 families in First Commonwealth Bank’s footprint in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1983 in Western Pennsylvania by a coalition of concerned community and business leaders, Dollar Energy Fund has grown to become the largest hardship fund in Pennsylvania and one of the largest in the country. Now operating in 14 states, Dollar Energy Fund administers Hardship Programs for customers of more than 40 utility companies and partners with over 450 community-based organizations. These organizations handle application intake for programs while also connecting those in need with other forms of assistance. Dollar Energy Fund began providing hardship services in Ohio in 2009. With additional financial support from utility companies to cover administrative fees, 100 percent of all donations are used to provide utility assistance grants to limited-income households.

“We are extremely grateful for the significant contribution First Commonwealth Bank has made towards our efforts to ensure local families maintain safe utility services,” said Chad Quinn, Dollar Energy Fund Chief Executive Officer. “This year has been especially difficult for many and the cost of heat-related utilities during the upcoming winter months adds an extra financial burden for those who are already struggling. But, thanks to First Commonwealth’s generosity, more than 550 additional households will receive assistance through our programs. We look forward to helping our neighbors in need with their support.”

“With the economic struggles families are facing this year, we know our communities’ non-profit organizations and human service agencies are also challenged to do more with less,” offered First Commonwealth CEO Mike Price. “Our goal is to assist those struggling to make ends meet, and partnering with Dollar Energy Fund allows us to directly impact residents across our footprint in Pennsylvania and Ohio. In addition to this donation, we look forward to being an active participant in continued fundraising throughout this upcoming winter.

“We are grateful to First Commonwealth Bank for recognizing the needs of many in our community, and making this donation to the AEP Ohio Neighbor to Neighbor Program,” said AEP Ohio manager of community and customer experience, Jina Duplain. “Our partnership with the Dollar Energy Fund has been invaluable in helping customers during difficult times.”

Additionally, First Commonwealth Bank will be making donations totaling $25,000 to human service agencies that fall outside the Dollar Energy Fund footprint in the Ohio counties of Ashtabula, Clermont, Hamilton and Stark. That funding will assist those agencies in their respective community efforts.

For more information regarding making a donation, finding a partner agency to apply for funding, or additional information, please visit www.dollarenergy.org.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dayton and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Media Contact:
Jonathan Longwill
724-463-6806
JLongwill@fcbanking.com


