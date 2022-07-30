First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 19th of August to $0.29. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.6%.

First Community Bankshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, First Community Bankshares has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 42%, which means that First Community Bankshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 12.2% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

First Community Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that First Community Bankshares has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like First Community Bankshares' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that First Community Bankshares is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company.

