First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.14

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to $0.14, which is 7.7% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.13. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.4%, which is below the industry average.

First Community's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

First Community has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 27%, which means that First Community would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 17.8% if recent trends continue. And analysts also estimate the future payout ratio to be at 27% n 3 years, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

First Community Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.16 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that First Community has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

First Community Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 First Community analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

