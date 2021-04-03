First confirmed case of Indian coronavirus variant in U.S. found in California

Alicia Victoria Lozano
·1 min read

LOS ANGELES — Researchers at Stanford University said Saturday that they had found at least one case of a new coronavirus variant first detected in India in Northern California.

The new variant has two mutations, including one found in the California strain, in the spiky protein that the virus latches onto, according to Stanford Health Care spokesperson Lisa Kim. The variant was found in a patient from the San Francisco Bay Area by the school's Clinical Virology Laboratory.

"We believe this is the first described case with this variant in the United States," she said in an emailed statement.

The variant was first detected last month by Indian health officials, The Associated Press reported. Cases in India had been decreasing across the country since September but started to creep back up through the winter. More than 47,000 new infections were detected in a 24-hour span, including 275 deaths, in March, according to the AP.

Covid-19 rates have been decreasing across California this spring following a deadly winter surge that started in late November and didn't ease up until after the new year. The drop in cases has allowed some of the state's most populous counties, including Los Angeles, to begin relaxing restrictions and gradually reopen the economy.

California has recorded more coronavirus cases than any state in the country, with over 3.5 million known infections and at least 58,000 deaths as of Saturday, according to the department of health.

Recommended Stories

  • California scrambles as maskless crowds flood vacation hotspots

    Tens of thousands flood Santa Monica Pier as authorities send mixed messages about coronavirus safety Crowds gather at Santa Monica Pier this week. Photograph: Al Seib/REX/Shutterstock Authorities across southern California are scrambling to contain large holiday crowds on beaches, boardwalks, and piers this weekend, anxious about a possible new surge in Covid-19 cases. But they face a restive public eager to party in the sun after more than a year of lockdowns, and appear to have few tools at their disposal to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing. Images of hundreds of largely maskless people crammed on to the Santa Monica pier or huddled around street performers on the Venice boardwalk over the past few days have raised concerns that spring break in the Golden state could spiral out of control, much as it has in Miami Beach, Florida, and trigger a superspreader event. While the region’s vaccine rollout has significantly ramped up in recent weeks – roughly 50% of adults in Los Angeles county have received at least one shot – local public health officials are warning that it is too soon for the public to let its guard down. LA’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer, warned people this week not to get “sloppy” by traveling and gathering with others. That messaging, however, has been muddled by a rapid reduction in pandemic restrictions and by political leaders eager to deliver good news and restart the economy. Some theme parks reopened their doors this week, and outdoor bars and bowling alleys will be allowed to operate in Los Angeles again on Monday. “Every metric we are following locally is headed in the right direction,” the LA mayor, Eric Garcetti, told reporters in an upbeat news briefing this week, in which he made only brief mention of the need to make spring break “a lower-key event this year”. Garcetti’s tone contrasted starkly with that of Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), who said she had a sense of “impending doom” amid the uptick in infections in parts of the country. Local officials in Santa Monica saw similar portents last weekend, when more than 100,000 people visited the city’s celebrated pier without restriction, and street vendors, who are not allowed on the pier, fired up grills on mobile carts, posing a considerable fire risk to the rickety wooden structure. “If a gas tank exploded on the pier, it would be an inferno and a disaster,” the city council member Phil Brock said. “I was there for 45 minutes on Saturday night and I didn’t see one policeman … It was supposed to be a weekend of maximum enforcement, but there was no enforcement.” Santa Monica city leaders are now planning to restrict numbers on the pier this weekend by closing off access to new arrivals at 7pm, three hours before closing. They are also planning to deploy half a dozen “health ambassadors” who will remind pier visitors to cover their faces and offer masks free of charge. City officials will not, however, go back to a system in place last summer when visitors could enter the pier only at a single access point, and numbers were strictly monitored by fire marshals. They are also reluctant to instruct police to hand out tickets for violating city rules on mask-wearing. Those measures are “not our preference”, the deputy city manager, Anuj Gupta, said. Police in other coastal communities popular with spring breakers – Venice, Manhattan Beach, and Hermosa Beach – have shown a similar reluctance to wade into crowds or break up beach parties, in part because there are few rules governing behavior in public open spaces and elected officials fear the political consequences of appearing heavy-handed. The beach crowds have, however, infuriated local residents whose children have been unable to return to school in person. Gupta, the Santa Monica official, said he had seen no evidence of people getting sick after visiting his city’s beaches. But he also acknowledged that if out-of-town visitors fell ill or infected others after returning home, there was no certain way to know about it. “It’s possible that a certain complacency has set in,” Gupta said. “But it’s also incumbent on folks coming to be aware, and in compliance, with health guidance.”

  • U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZeneca

    (Reuters) -The United States has put Johnson and Johnson in charge of a plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and has stopped British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc from using the facility, a senior health official said on Saturday. J&J said it was "assuming full responsibility" of the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore, reiterating that it will deliver 100 million doses to the government by the end of May. The Department of Health & Human Services facilitated the move, the health official said in an email, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Organic Soybean Processors of America Takes On India in Antidumping Case

    The International Trade Commission will determine if there is a reasonable indication of financial harm to the U.S. processor

  • New York police search for anti-Asian hate crime suspect

    The suspect also spat twice in the direction of a 44-year-old woman and her three children, authorities said.

  • Power play - India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi

    When India's government last month asked refiners to speed up diversification and reduce dependence on the Middle East - days after OPEC+ said it would maintain production cuts - it sent a message about its clout and foreshadowed changes to the world's energy maps. It was a move that had been in the works for years, fuelled by repeated comments from Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who in 2015 called oil purchases a "weapon" for his country. When the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries and Major Producers (OPEC+) extended the production cuts into April, India unsheathed that weapon.

  • Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers have signed up to voluntarily escort Asian Americans to their destination amid hate crimes

    "We need to show our humanity. We can't let people hurt our seniors, our elders," volunteer Lisa Gold told Pix11 News.

  • Burger King customer mad about wait time opens fire in drive-thru, Tennessee cops say

    Police are still looking for the woman, who was last seen leaving the restaurant in a gray four-door sedan.

  • “Shiva Baby” Is a Hilarious Treatise on the Pains of Being a Millennial

    In the new film Shiva Baby, college undergrad Danielle grits her teeth and ventures into a pocket of hell custom-designed for millennial Jewish women. She’s assented to her parents’ request that she attend the traditional religious funeral reception for someone she doesn’t even know, and so she’s somewhat prepared for Mom and Dad’s barrage of […] The post “Shiva Baby” Is an Incisive and Hilarious Treatise on the Pains of Being a Millennial appeared first on InsideHook.

  • A health expert says you can fly after the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, but you should still avoid crowded airports and destinations

    It's fairly safe for partially vaccinated people to fly on a plane, but they should still take precautions like social distancing and wearing masks.

  • Police looking for suspect after Asian woman shoved to ground

    Police are looking for a man they say shoved a Filipino woman to the ground in Los Gatos, and said "go back to China" on March 30.

  • Clippers seek bounce-back win over Lakers

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Former Jordanian crown prince under house arrest for alleged attempted coup

    Former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein was put under house arrest early Saturday after allegedly plotting a coup against his half brother King Abdullah, sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.Driving the news: Jordanian security forces arrested more than 20 former Jordanian officials, including former chief of the royal court Bassem Awadallah, Prince Hamza’s chief of staff Yasser Majali and former Jordanian envoy to Saudi Arabia Hassan Bin Zayed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A security official told the official Jordanian news agency Petra that all suspects other than the crown prince had been under surveillance for some time and were arrested on security charges. Petra denied that Hamza was under house arrest or arrested. The Washington Post first reported about the former crown prince arrest. The state of play: In a video published by the BBC, Prince Hamza said the chief of the general staff of the Jordanian Army arrived at his house Saturday morning and informed him he was not permitted to leave or communicate with others because in meetings he was present for and social media posts he was mentioned in there was criticism of the king and the government."I asked him if I was the one criticizing and he said 'no,'" Hamza said. "He said this was a warning from him, from the chief of police and from the head of intelligence that I should not leave my house, that I could not tweet or meet my family."He added that several of his friends had been arrested, his security removed and his phone lines cut. He said his internet connection is going to be disabled and he might not be able to communicate further. "I am not the person in charge of the corruption and incompetence in our government," Hamza said in the video. "I am not responsible for the lack of faith of people in the government." Hamza denied he was behind any conspiracy or that he was backed by any foreign element. He said the government was lying and stressed he was suffering retaliation by the government because of his criticism.What they're saying: The commander of the Jordanian Army General Yousef al-Huneiti issued a statement stressing Prince Hamza was not arrested but was asked to cease activities and movements that are being exploited to target Jordan's security and stability.Al-Huneiti said the investigation is ongoing and its conclusions will be published with full transparency. He added that all the actions taken were according to the law.“We are closely following the reports and in touch with Jordanian officials," State Department spokesman Ned Price said. "King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support.”Flashback: Prince Hamza, King Abdullah's half brother, is highly popular in Jordan for his modest behavior and his resemblance to his father, the late King Hussein. Hamza was the crown prince for the first five years after King Abdullah's rise to the throne. As a result, King Abdullah's son Prince Hussein became the apparent heir. Prince Hussein was officially appointed as the crown prince in 2009.The big picture: Jordan sent a message to Israel earlier Saturday that “the situation is under control” after the wave of arrests and there is no threat to the stability of the kingdom.Israeli officials told Axios the message was passed by Jordanian military officials to their Israeli counterparts.Between the lines: The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the economic crisis in Jordan. In recent weeks Jordan has seen a new surge in COVID-19 cases which led to harsh criticism against the government and protests in several cities.Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein has been put under house arrest.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A new luxury car service at LAX is letting wealthy flyers skip the terminal by meeting them planeside - and a single ride costs more than $3,000

    Passengers are greeted in the jetway and taken down to the airport tarmac where a BMW 750i is waiting to discretely whisk them away from the airport.

  • Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and Philippines added to UK quarantine 'red list'

    Britons returning from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya and the Philippines will have to go into hotel quarantine from next Friday in a move that will further deter any travel during the Easter school holidays. The four countries are to be added to England's "red list" of countries under a travel ban amid concerns about the spread of new Covid variants that could undermine the effectiveness of the vaccination programme. The restrictions require British arrivals to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel for 11 days at a cost of up to £1,750 per person. As well as a pre-departure test, they are tested for Covid on days two and eight of their self-isolation. It increases the number of "red list" countries – from which travellers are banned from entering Britain unless they are a British or Irish national or a resident in the UK – to 39.

  • Couple accused of concealing girl's body charged with murder

    A murder charge has been filed against a couple jailed on charges of child abuse and concealing skeletal remains of their adopted 13-year-old daughter after she was found 14 months ago at their west Phoenix home. The murder charge was added Wednesday against Maribel Loera, 51, and Rafael Loera, 57, in the death of Ana Loera. Robert Precht, attorney for Maribel Loera, and Miranda Stark, a lawyer representing Rafael Loera, didn’t immediately return a call late Friday afternoon seeking comment on behalf of their clients.

  • GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

    The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

  • Recap: Walk-off hit-by-pitch wins in for Washington State over Stanford, 10-9

    Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister takes a closer look at Washington State baseball's 10-9 walk-off win over Stanford on Saturday afternoon. With the game knotted at 9 and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, Zach Grech hit Tristan Peterson to force home the winning run and give the Cougars the victory. It was a full-team offensive effort for Washington State led by Kyle Manzardo who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk. Will Sierra earned his second win of the year by escaping a jam and stranding Stanford with runners on second and third in the top of the 10th.

  • India braces for COVID-19 curbs as infections hit 6-month high

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's biggest cities braced for stricter lockdowns and other COVID-19 curbs on Saturday as infections hit a six-month high, as a month-long surge continued in the country third-worst hit by the pandemic. In the southern state of Karnataka, home to India's tech capital Bengaluru, authorities ordered gyms to be closed, barred functions at religious places and told cinema halls, bars, pubs and restaurants to limit the number of people allowed in. India's capital, New Delhi recorded more than 3,500 cases, its highest this year, but its chief minister ruled out another lockdown for now.

  • ‘Pretty Magical’: Corgi Nurses Lab Pups After Their Mom Dies

    Four Labs had lost their mom before even getting to know her. Thankfully, Angela the corgi adopted them as her own.

  • Salmonella outbreak in songbirds sickens 19 people in eight states, officials say

    At least eight people have been hospitalized nationally from the outbreak, the CDC said.