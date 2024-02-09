First confirmed tornado in Wisconsin in February reported in south-central part of state

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado has been spotted Thursday just south of Madison near the Dane and Rock counties border.

This is the first tornado for the state of Wisconsin in the month of February since records have been kept.

The weather service said in an X post that "this is a very dangerous storm; seek immediate safe shelter if in its path!"

6:00 PM Tuesday: A confirmed tornado is on the ground just to the west of Edgerton along the Dane-Rock Co border. This is a very dangerous storm; seek immediate safe shelter if in its path! pic.twitter.com/JWKgZaWlA1 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) February 9, 2024

The tornado was originally spotted near Albany, according to Andrew Quigley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, but has since moved northeast toward Stoughton.

At 5:50 p.m., the weather service issued tornado warnings for northern Rock, southeastern Dane and southwestern Jefferson counties.

The storm will make its way into the Milwaukee area over the next couple hours, Quigley said.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Confirmed tornado reported in south-central Wisconsin