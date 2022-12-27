First Congress revealed Biden's generational ambition

170
ZEKE MILLER
·7 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — When he ran for the White House, Joe Biden told voters his presidency would be a bridge to the next generation. His first two years on the job have revealed it to be a much more ambitious venture.

As he nears the halfway mark on his first term, Biden is pointing to legacy-defining achievements on climate change, domestic manufacturing and progress on the COVID-19 pandemic — all accomplished with razor-thin majorities on Capitol Hill and rather dim views from the public.

Biden’s legislative accomplishments extend to nearly every aspect of American life -– although their impact may take years to be felt in some cases — and his marshaling of a global coalition to back Ukraine’s defenses and of democracies against China’s growing influence will echo for decades. He defied history in the midterm elections, persuading voters to stick with his vision of long-term gains despite immediate concerns about inflation and the economy.

It turns out his conception of the job is about far more than restoring democratic norms and passing the baton, as the 80-year-old president looks toward an announcement in early spring that he’ll run again despite his record-setting age.

The road ahead will be far tougher: Republicans take control of the House on Jan. 3, the threat of recession looms during stubbornly high inflation, and sustaining support for Ukraine will be harder as the conflict approaches the one-year mark.

The next two years also will be complicated by a heavy overlay of 2024 presidential politics. And whatever Biden's accomplishments, his job approval rating remains underwater and voters have expressed doubts about his capacity to lead. Biden swats away questions about his ability to hold up with a dismissive “watch me.”

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, echoing a refrain among presidential aides from chief of staff Ron Klain on down, says Biden has been “frequently underestimated.”

“I don’t think he ever thought of himself as a caretaker," she said. "He came in with an unbelievably ambitious agenda, and a core belief that he had to preside over many investments in America and American workers, American infrastructure, American manufacturing, that presidents had not done or not been able to get done for decades before him.”

In the 2020 campaign, Biden offered himself as an experienced hand ready to step in to stabilize a pandemic-weary nation, but who was also mindful of a clamoring for fresh leadership.

“Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else,” Biden said in March 2020, as he campaigned in Michigan with younger Democrats, including now-Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “There’s an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country.”

A week later, he swatted back at primary rival Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ agenda saying, “People are looking for results, not a revolution.”

Those statements have often been thrown back at Biden by Democratic critics of two minds: moderates who have wanted him to curb the ambition of his agenda as he's navigated an often-rocky legislative path, and progressives urging him to step aside in 2024.

“Nobody elected him to be F.D.R.," Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., told The New York Times pointedly last year as Biden's agenda appeared at a stalemate, a line that was seized on by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to critique Biden's agenda.

Meanwhile, some prominent Democrats have publicly declined to endorse Biden’s reelection when confronted with the question, and the progressive group RootsAction is running ads in New Hampshire — recently unseated by Democrats as the first state on the primary calendar — calling on Biden to step aside for younger blood in 2024.

Biden aides and allies argue that such critics miss the point — that Biden never set out merely to keep the seat warm for the whippersnappers to follow, nor does he believe he’s finished the job. His successes of late have quieted many doubters — though some in his party still harbor private doubts.

“He couldn’t have thought about it more differently,” said Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director and longtime Biden aide. “He’s leading with his experience, and the next generation is leading alongside him.”

Bedingfield pointed to Biden’s relatively youthful Cabinet and to Democratic candidates across the country who won election in the 2022 midterms by running on the president's agenda.

Says Democratic political consultant Jesse Ferguson: “He’s not giving a hand-off; he’s really giving a leg up to the next generation and people are responding to that.”

For restive young voters who may have once gravitated toward the younger crop of Democrats, Biden pollster John Anzalone said the president is offering proof of "getting things done for the new generation.”

“You saw that in how they voted in the 2022 cycle and you’ll see that in 2024,” he added.

Yet while younger voters skewed toward Democrats in the 2022 midterms, their enthusiasm waned from 2020, when dislike for the chaotic presidency of Donald Trump drove them to the polls in greater numbers. It's a potential warning sign for Biden, especially if the GOP nominates a fresh face.

Biden entered the White House almost two years ago with pent up expectations but long odds for delivering on them with the slimmest of margins in Congress. Right out of the gate, he secured passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. But then he quickly ran into hurdles with a series of even larger proposals first billed as the “American Families Plan” and later the “Build Back Better” package.

A tortuous period of on-again, off-again talks with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin pared back those proposals and weighed down Biden and his White House for months, even after passage of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.

In the legislative morass and the fallout from the darkest moment yet of Biden’s presidency — the chaotic withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan last summer — Biden’s approval rating plummeted.

It wasn’t until mid-2022, as the midterm elections loomed, that Biden was able to break through the gridlock and secure legislation that would make for the most productive first-term Congress since President Lyndon Johnson, with bipartisan action on gun violence and rebooting domestic high-tech manufacturing, and Democrats-only investments in combating climate change and lowering drug costs.

“He had a big ambition for this presidency, in particular the need to make generationally important investments in the country, things that have been left undone, really for years, in many cases — the investment in the country itself,” said Biden senior adviser Steve Richetti. Biden, he said, set out to “restore the sense of what the presidency and what a president are capable of.”

Still, Biden fell short on some popular 2020 campaign promises, particularly on what his aides had billed as “human infrastructure” like free community college — a priority of first lady Jill Biden — expanding paid family leave and early childcare. And his fall pledge to forgive much of the nation’s publicly held student debt has been frozen pending Supreme Court arguments in February.

Biden’s next two years, aides say, will be necessarily constrained. Democrats lost unified control of Congress and his priorities will shift toward implementing new initiatives and reminding Americans of their impact as he heads into reelection. Biden, they said, will continue to look for areas of bipartisan cooperation, but little is expected on his biggest priorities like banning assault-style weapons and codifying a nationwide right to abortion.

Instead, he'll look to highlight and build upon popular programs, like a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs for those on Medicare, that are set to take effect in January, while Cabinet agencies work to award and track hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending.

“The next two years are about those solutions impacting people’s daily lives and that starts with the insulin cap on Jan. 1,” Ferguson said.

Recommended Stories

  • Warriors’ Klay Thompson unveils Christmas edition Anta KT8 vs. Grizzlies

    Klay Thompson unveiled a special Christmas edition of his signature shoe for Sunday's primetime game against the Grizzlies.

  • Bangladesh tries to stop Rohingya risking their lives at sea - official

    Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday carrying 174 Rohingya, most of them dehydrated, exhausted and in urgent need of medical care after weeks at sea, disaster agency officials said. The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Monday 2022 could be one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the Rohingya as a growing number flee desperate conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh, despite attempts to stop them.

  • Uber and Amazon blasted for poor working conditions for gig workers in India

    Research firm Fairwork India blasted Ola, Uber, Dunzo, PharmEasy and Amazon Flex in a report Tuesday, saying the firms scored zero in its assessment of whether they created fair conditions for their gig workers. The research project, which collaborated with partners at the University of Oxford, said the aforementioned firms did not provide fair pay, fair contracts, fair management, fair representation or fair working conditions to their gig workers. The firm studied 12 firms and granted unicorn Urban Company a score of seven out of 10, six to online grocer BigBasket, five each to Flipkart and Swiggy, four to Zomato, two to grocery delivery firm Zepto and one to Tiger Global-backed delivery firm Porter.

  • Factbox-Hundreds of Rohingya leave Bangladesh in rickety boats

    DHAKA (Reuters) -About 180 Rohingya Muslims fleeing grim conditions in Bangladesh camps are presumed to have drowned at sea in recent weeks, possibly after their rickety boat broke apart, in what could make 2022 among the deadliest years for the community. Rights groups have recorded a major rise in the number of Rohingya leaving the camps in Bangladesh from about 500 in 2021 to some 2,400 this year. At least five boats carrying Rohingya have sailed from Bangladesh since around the end of last month, according to Chris Lewa of the Arakan Project, an NGO that provides support to Rohingya refugees.

  • "Not just tea party": Lukashenko speaks of his meeting with Putin

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus said that his informal meeting with the President of the Russian Federation involved agreeing on a lot of questions, which "sometimes require years in other countries.

  • Biden’s year of forgetting, going the wrong way and saying the wrong thing

    President Biden gaffed his way through 2022 as the oldest president in American history and showed no signs of slowing down as he prepares to announce a re-election bid.

  • Spain Unveils €10 Billion Package of Anti-Inflation Measures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Spanish government announced a fresh batch of measures worth €10 billion ($10.6 billion) for 2023 to help ease naggingly-high inflation stoked by the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to La

  • ‘Manna from heaven’ inflation and ‘a world that’s not ending.’ A top strategist offers ideas on investing in a brighter future.

    Our call of the day from Clocktower Group's Marko Papic sees modest inflation over a decade and lots of innovation ahead. He's cheery where others are gloomy.

  • NFL playoff scenarios for Week 17: How Giants can clinch

    The New York Giants have a clear path to the playoffs and several not-so-clear paths to the playoffs. Here's how they can clinch in Week 17.

  • Deadliest year for Rohingya at sea in years as 180 presumed drowned

    NEW DELHI/DHAKA (Reuters) -The possible sinking of a boat in recent weeks with 180 Rohingya Muslims on board could make 2022 one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the community, a U.N. agency said, as refugees try to flee desperate conditions in Bangladesh camps. Nearly 1 million Rohingya from Myanmar are living in crowded facilities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled their home country after its military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017. The number of Rohingya leaving Bangladesh in boats this year has jumped more than five-fold from a year earlier to nearly 2,400, rights groups estimate.

  • Migrants Dropped Off at Kamala Harris' House on Christmas Eve in 18° Weather

    Close to 140 migrants were taken to Washington D.C. and dropped off near the Vice President's home.

  • Russia continues to produce Iskander and Kalibr cruise missiles, but not at same rate as before

    Russia is continuing to produce Iskander, Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles, but not at a pace to launch massive attacks frequently. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, during the 24/7 national joint newscast; Quote: "The [Russian] industry [for production of missiles - ed.

  • Preliminary details on Harris Co. deputy shot on Chimney Rock

    Asst. Chief B. Tien with the Houston Police Department shared preliminary details on a shooting on Chimney Rock where an off-duty Harris Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot as well as another man after a heated argument broke out near a club.

  • Next Gen car leveled NASCAR field in 2022, possibly beyond

    The most meticulously designed and intently controlled racecar in NASCAR history leveled the field in 2022. Although the unpredictable season ended with a familiar face hoisting the trophy in Phoenix — Joey Logano won his second title with Team Penske — it also showed that anyone can win in stock car racing’s top series.

  • Nets’ Kyrie Irving discusses what playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers was like

    Kyrie Irving gives some insight into his time as a Cleveland Cavalier.

  • Eagles rookie Jordan Davis learns from room of veterans

    Jordan Davis was such a difference-maker in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line the first two months of the season that the team needed to sign two former Pro Bowl players to replace him after the rookie injured his ankle. Davis helped the Eagles (13-2) start 8-0 before missing four games with a high ankle sprain. After Philadelphia allowed 152 yards rushing in its first loss of the season, to Washington on Nov. 14, the team signed veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

  • Ex-tenant reveals it would have been hard for killer to move around ‘creaky’ Idaho murders house unnoticed

    Graduate Cole Altenede says the home was ‘very familiar’ to a lot of students in the college town, revealing that it had a ‘very active party life’

  • LSU defensive end Ali Gaye makes draft decision official

    Gaye will move on after three years as a starter for the Tigers.

  • Twitter Files: Platform Suppressed Valid Information from Medical Experts about Covid-19

    During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Twitter’s leaders bowed to government pressure to censor information that was true but inconvenient, suspended medical professionals who disagreed with establishment views, and relied on bots and foreign contractors to moderate complex scientific topics, according to a newest edition of the Twitter Files.

  • Democrat Zimmerman challenges Santos to resign and face him again in special election

    Defeated New York congressional candidate Robert Zimmerman (D) on Tuesday called on his former opponent, Rep.-elect George Santos (R), to resign and run in a new election after Santos admitted to lying about his professional and educational background. Santos in an interview with the New York Post acknowledged discrepancies in his background, which were previously…