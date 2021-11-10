In a first, COP26 draft agreement calls out "fossil fuels" while strengthening Paris Agreement

Andrew Freedman
·3 min read

GLASGOW, Scotland -- A draft COP26 agreement released early Wednesday morning would, for the first time in a formal U.N. climate agency text, call for a coal phase out and end to fossil fuel subsidies. It would also reaffirm the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting human-caused global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.

Why it matters: The agreement that emerges from Glasgow will help determine what future people will experience for the next several decades. Studies show every increment of global warming raises the odds of deadly extreme weather events, increases sea level rise and destabilizes polar ice sheets.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Scientific evidence indicates countries are already off course to meet the Paris Agreement's goals.

  • The draft, written by COP26 President Alok Sharma in consultation with ministers he assigned to resolve certain outstanding issues, lays down a marker and kicks off a frenzied period of diplomacy during the next 72 hours or more.

Between the lines: In calling for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels, the draft agreement breaks new ground. The Paris Agreement never even mentioned the term.

  • Major coal and fossil fuel producers, such as China, Saudi Arabia and Australia may push back against language calling for an accelerated phaseout of such energy sources and subsidies for them, which is unprecedented for a COP text but has been in G8 and G20 statements before.

  • “I think it’s gonna be one hell of a fight this week,” said Alden Meyer, a senior associate at E3G and a longtime participant in COP negotiations, on a press call Wednesday.

  • Developing countries are likely to seek to bolster sections dealing with flows of money from industrialized nations.

Details: The draft text also direct countries to offer more ambitious plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Specifically, it invites the U.N. Secretary General to convene countries in 2023 to consider their plans for emissions cuts prior to 2030.

  • It adopts a provision sought by the U.S. and other nations to ask every country to step up with new emissions reduction commitments by the end of next year. Under the Paris Agreement, the next review was not slated to occur until 2025.

  • This would help address the gap between current emissions pledges and where the world needs to be in order to hit the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree target.

The intrigue: The text is lighter on details when it comes to securing more money to flow from industrialized countries to the developing world in order to help people adapt to the effects of global warming and take steps to be more resilient to climate disasters.

  • The draft does recognize the need for "significantly enhanced support for developing country parties" in addition to the $100 billion annually already promised to them beginning in 2020, though that full sum has not yet been reached.

  • It also contains open brackets, indicating no agreement reached yet, in a key section on "loss and damage," which would have the U.S. and other historically large polluters pay developing countries for damage incurred from global warming those countries did not cause.

  • For the first time, the U.S. and other industrialized nations are taking the step of acknowledging losses and damage are occurring, but they are leery of establishing a precedent for potentially large claims.

What they're saying: The draft is more heavily weighted toward climate mitigation actions to reduce the severity of global warming, and more vague on ambition and finance, says Jennifer Tollman of E3G, a European climate-focused think tank.

  • The text actually asks countries to "at least double" their financial commitments for adaptation, but gives no date associated with it. It raises the question, Tollman says, of “What are we actually aiming for when we talk about adaptation long-term?”

What's next: Diplomats, including ministers, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will work to fill in missing details in the text, and also lock in current wording while managing a potentially contentious debate.

  • "This is the text that everyone is going to fight over,” Tollman says.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Royce O'Neale with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks, 11/09/2021

  • Samantha Power acknowledges a hurdle for U.S. climate change funding for developing nations: Corruption

    Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, said President Biden’s pledge to donate $3 billion annually to help developing nations adapt to climate change is crucial, but that addressing corruption in countries that will need those funds could be challenging.

  • Q&A: Kamala Harris' longtime friend on the VP's greatest political strength and her sister Maya's role in campaign dysfunction

    "I think the current poll numbers are temporary, very temporary," Harris' childhood friend, Stacey Johnson-Batiste, told Insider.

  • Google loses appeal of huge EU fine over shopping searches

    A top European Union court on Wednesday rejected Google's appeal of a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine from regulators who found the tech giant abused its massive online reach by giving its own shopping recommendations an illegal advantage in search results. The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's top competition watchdog, punished Google in 2017 for unfairly directing visitors to its own shopping service, Google Shopping, to the detriment of competitors. The EU's General Court ruled that it “largely dismisses” Google’s appeal of that antitrust penalty and is upholding the fine.

  • Biden and EU's von der Leyen to talk trade, Balkans, climate at White House

    President Joe Biden will host European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen at the White House on Wednesday to discuss trade and Western Balkans turmoil, among other issues, as he continues to try to mend ties with the European Union. The Washington get-together comes shortly after Biden and von der Leyen, who is president of the EU's executive, met during the G20 gathering of world leaders in Rome and the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. The White House said the two leaders would follow up on those meetings and discuss "rules of the road" for the economy through a joint U.S.-EU trade and technology council, global warming, and regional issues such as Ukraine and the Western Balkans.

  • How the Energy Department views rising gas prices

    GLASGOW, Scotland — The discussions over tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to bring down gas prices continue at the highest levels of government, Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk told Axios. Why it matters: The Biden administration is trying to strike a delicate balance between emphasizing a push to pour hundreds of billions into clean energy technologies, including electric vehicle charging stations, while at the same time dealing with an energy supply crunch driving up

  • French Catholic Church says it will compensate sex abuse victims

    France's Catholic Church announced on Monday it would financially compensate those who were sexually abused by French clergy and other church officials. Driving the news: The decision comes a month after an independent commission, established at the request of the Catholic Church, released a report that found more than 200,000 minors have been sexually abused by Catholic clergy members in France since 1950.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.More than 100,0

  • Five income-based housing developments are coming to NWA.

    Five new affordable housing developments will be built in NWA, according to an announcement from Excellerate Foundation.Why it matters: It's hard for many people to afford rent here. The Northwest Arkansas Council recently called the lack of affordable housing one of the region's biggest challenges to sustained growth.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The minimum wage in Arkansas is $11 an hour, but the living wage for a single adult with

  • Colorado's ski train returns for 2022 season. Here's what to know.

    One of the most quintessential Colorado experiences is back on track this winter.Driving the news: The ski train from Denver's Union Station to Winter Park Resort will return in January, Amtrak announced Tuesday, and tickets are now on sale.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Winter Park Express service will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting Jan. 14 and ending April 3.One-way fares start at $29 and run as high as $59. There's no extra cost

  • Rivian Priced at What? Ford’s Stake Is Worth a Cool $8 Billion.

    Rivian priced its IPO at $78 a share, which values the electric truck startup at about $70 billion based on 900 million shares outstanding. It's a wow valuation.

  • NASA, SpaceX set to launch space station's next crew to orbit

    Elon Musk's private rocket company, SpaceX, was due to launch four more astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, including a veteran spacewalker and two younger crewmates chosen to join NASA's forthcoming lunar missions. The SpaceX-built launch vehicle, consisting of a Crew Dragon capsule perched atop a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, was set for liftoff at 9:03 p.m. (0200 GMT Thursday) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Cruises Back Near Buy Range

    General Motors' EV and self-driving future is about to cross the starting line, with the first two Ultium vehicles set to launch and robotaxi service in San Francisco just around the corner.

  • Satellite photos show China built mock-ups of US destroyers and an aircraft carrier in the desert, likely for target practice

    The Chinese military has an arsenal of so-called "carrier killer" missiles intended to keep the US Navy at bay.

  • Biden to visit Baltimore port as White House begins infrastructure road show

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to visit the port of Baltimore on Wednesday to tout billions of dollars included in the recently-passed $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will help unclog the nation's ports. The visit marks the first of many such trips Biden and top administration officials expect to make in upcoming weeks to highlight the benefits of the $1 trillion infrastructure package that passed on Friday after months of negotiations. Biden is hoping to convince voters that Democrats delivered on campaign promises to invest in America's future ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections when the party will seek to defend its razor-thin majorities in Congress.

  • Will the Tea Party of 2022 Emerge from the Debate over Schools?

    One of the last public opinion surveys conducted before last week’s Virginia governor’s election was released by the Suffolk University Political Research Center on October 26. Its headline results mirrored those of other polls that dropped around that time: Education, usually a political afterthought, had become one of voters’ biggest concerns leading in the final […]

  • U.S. journalist held in Myanmar charged with terrorism, sedition - lawyer

    Danny Fenster, 37, who was managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, a top independent news site, was detained at Yangon's international airport in May as he attempted to take a flight out of the country. It was not immediately clear what Fenster was accused of in regard to the new charges, which are the most serious levelled against him. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to 20 years under a terrorism law and 20 years for sedition.

  • No porn in school, Texas governor tells education leaders in asking for book standards

    “Your action should ensure that no Texas child is exposed to pornography or obscene content while in a Texas public school,” Abbott said in a Monday letter.

  • Why Are Leaves Changing Color So Late This Fall? Experts Explain Why Trees Are Still Green

    Warmer temperatures and extreme weather are delaying and diminishing the reds, golds, and oranges of autumn.

  • Trafficking of plastic waste is on the rise and criminal groups are profiting, report says

    A report reveals the illicit trade sending plastic waste from rich countries to poor ones. California scraps made up nearly a third of U.S. exports.

  • There Are More Lauren Boeberts Coming—Unless Dems Do This

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyMolly-Jong Fast, host of The New Abnormal, is terrified that the Republicans are going to drag the United States into an authoritarian black hole. The party seems to be more Trumpian than ever, and if things keep trending the same way, there’ll be a lot more people in power like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert to add nails to the democratic coffin.There is a way to stop that from happening, and for better or worse, it’s up to the Democrats, sa