First coronavirus case confirmed in New York

A woman in her late thirties who recently travelled to Iran has been confirmed as New York's first coronavirus case.

A statement from Governor Andrew Cuomo's office confirmed the case on Sunday night but did not reveal the exact location of the woman.

However, The New York Times reported the woman is being quarantined in her home in Manhattan raising fears the epidemic will take hold of the city.

Governor Cuomo tried to urge calm and said the case did not come as a surprise to the authorities. He added residents have "no reason for undue anxiety".

"This evening we learned of the first positive case of novel coronavirus - or COVID-19 - in New York State," the statement said.

"The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while travelling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home. The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.

"The positive test was confirmed by New York's Wadsworth Lab in Albany, underscoring the importance of the ability for our state to ensure efficient and rapid turnaround, and is exactly why I advocated for the approval from Vice President Pence that New York was granted just yesterday.

"There is no cause for surprise - this was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York.

"Last week I called for the Legislature to pass a $40 million emergency management authorization to confront this evolving situation - I look forward to its swift passage.

"There is no reason for undue anxiety -- the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available."

His statement came as two further cases of the flue-like respiratory illness were confirmed on the West Coast.

Two health workers tested positive in the San Francisco Bay Area after being exposed to a sick patient.

They were also being quarantined in their homes.

More than 70 cases have now been reported across the country with new cases confirmed in Chicago and Rhode Island earlier on Sunday.

Stock markets plummeted last week in reaction to the crisis with more than $5 trillion wiped off the value of stocks worldwide.







