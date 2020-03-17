Netherlands coronavirus tally at 1,705, with 43 deaths

AMSTERDAM, March 17 (Reuters) - The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands stood at 1,705, health officials said an update on Tuesday, with 43 people dead as a result of the disease.

"Nineteen patients have died from COVID-19 since the previous update," on Monday, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement. It said that the people who died in the past 24 hours were aged between 63 and 94.

The number of new confirmed cases in the Netherlands rose by 292 cases from 1,413 a day earlier. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alex Richardson)