First coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in US. What does that mean?

Discovery of a Northern California coronavirus patient believed to be the first U.S. case from an unknown, community-spread source is an alarming twist that means it could be time to practice "social distancing," experts say.

The U.S. has confirmed 60 patients, but this one is alarming because no exposure chain has been found. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it remains possible that the female patient at UC Davis Medical Center was somehow exposed to a returned traveler who was infected in China. But investigators have been unable to find that connection.

The alternative is "community spread," meaning the source of infection is unknown, the CDC said.

That's a problem for the effort to identify those who have come into contact with the patient, says Ogbonnaya Omenka, an assistant professor and public health specialist at Butler University's College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

"Contact tracing may not suffice in containing the spread if the source cannot be identified," Omenka told USA TODAY. "The implication for other states, both proximate and remote, is big."

William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor who returned last fall from the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the global outbreak – says the unknown exposure indicates many people may be unaware they have the virus because they barely notice the symptoms.

"On one hand that is good news as it means the virus causes very mild symptoms in many people," Haseltine said. "On the other hand, it means that people can unknowingly infect others."

On Thursday, the CDC updated its testing criteria and took steps to increase testing. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has expressed frustration with the criteria and the limited number of test kits available.

“I’m not going to politicize this moment. And I’m not going to point fingers,” Newsom said. “We have had a very strong working relationship with the (Trump) administration.”

Linda Lee, chief science officer at UV Angel, a technology disinfection company, noted the repercussions caused by fear of the outbreak. The stock market already has fallen thousands of points, and supply-chain issues on such products as masks and respirators are emerging.

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a bus garage in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2020. The number of new virus infections in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military reported its first case among its soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster. More

Lee says the basic tenets to combating the flu must be prioritized: Stay away from people to prevent transmission to others, cover your cough and wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.

"It appears this virus is easily spread so it is important that anyone feeling sick protects others from getting ill," she said. "Practice social distancing."

The California patient was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 19, according to a staff memo from Dr. David Lubarsky, the CEO of University of California, Davis, Health. But the CDC did not test for the virus until four days later, despite a request from the hospital, the memo says.

"Upon admission, our team asked public health officials if this case could be COVID-19," the memo says. "Since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not immediately administered."

The CDC ordered the test four days later. The patient – from Solano County, southwest of Sacramento – was also put on strict contact precautions "because of our concerns about the patient’s condition," the memo said. The CDC confirmed the patient’s test was positive on Wednesday.

"The delay in testing equally delayed the required tracing of contacts and other required answers," Omenka told USA TODAY. "For instance, who else have been infected by the original case, and who else have they been in close contact with?"