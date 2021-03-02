First COVAX vaccines arrive in Cambodia from India

  • Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bun Heng, right, receives boxes of COVID-19 vaccines from World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Cambodia Dr. Li Ailan, left, Unicef country representative in Cambodia, EU Ambassador Carmen Moreno, center, during a handover ceremony of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. More than 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Serum Institute of India on Tuesday arrived Phnom Penh, as part of global COVAX initiative. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
  • Workers move boxes loaded with COVID-19's vaccine before a handing over ceremony at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. More than 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Serum Institute of India on Tuesday arrived Phnom Penh, as part of global COVAX initiative. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
  • Workers move boxes loaded with COVID-19's vaccine before a handing over ceremony at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. More than 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Serum Institute of India on Tuesday arrived Phnom Penh, as part of global COVAX initiative. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Cambodia Vaccines

Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bun Heng, right, receives boxes of COVID-19 vaccines from World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Cambodia Dr. Li Ailan, left, Unicef country representative in Cambodia, EU Ambassador Carmen Moreno, center, during a handover ceremony of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. More than 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from Serum Institute of India on Tuesday arrived Phnom Penh, as part of global COVAX initiative. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SOPHENG CHEANG
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia on Tuesday received its first batch of 324,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from India that are part of the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative, as the country expands its immunization program with the goal of inoculating a majority of its population this year.

Health Minister Mam Bunheng was at the airport to receive the shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine. Prime Minister Hun Sen will be given the first dose on Thursday.

Cambodia, which has yet to report any virus deaths, received its first shipment of 600,000 doses of a Chinese-produced vaccine on Feb. 7, part of 1 million doses Beijing is donating. The country began its vaccination program on Feb. 10, starting with Hun Sen’s sons, government ministers and officials.

The Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh said Monday that the remaining 400,000 doses produced by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co. would arrive sometime in April.

Hun Sen will receive the Indian-manufactured vaccine because he is 68. In China, the Sinopharm vaccine was approved only for people 18-59 years old because that was the population studied in clinical trials. While there is not yet data on its effectiveness for other age groups, other countries at their discretion may use it for older people.

China is Cambodia’s biggest investor and its closest political partner, while Hun Sen is shunned by some Western nations who consider his government to be repressive. Cambodia, in turn, backs Beijing’s geopolitical positions in international forums on issues such as China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Cambodia has recorded 844 cases of the coronavirus, with no deaths. It reported 24 new cases on Tuesday as it tries to deal with a new surge.

The surge was traced back to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine on Feb. 4 and went to a nightclub. That caused a slew of infections and led the government on Feb. 20 to announce a two-week closure of all public schools, cinemas, bars and entertainment areas in Phnom Penh.

Hun Sen said earlier this month that Cambodia is seeking to reserve 20 million vaccine doses to inoculate 10 million people, roughly two-thirds of its population.

In addition to China's donation, Australia has announced a grant of $28 million to purchase 3 million doses, and Cambodia is set to get 7 million doses through the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative.

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox Warns of Slowing Growth Just Ahead of Its Direct Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp., the kid-focused gaming company that’s planning to go public this month, warned investors that the booming user growth it enjoyed during the pandemic is about to disappear.The total hours that users spend engaged with the gaming platform could drop by as much as 11% in the second quarter, Roblox said in a statement Tuesday. Though the number of daily active users is expected to grow 3% to 9%, that’s a fraction of the growth it’s been experiencing during Covid-19 lockdowns, which have kept many kids home from school.The outlook threatens to temper excitement for Roblox’s direct listing, which is slated for around March 10. The company has been a phenomenon during the pandemic, with kids -- particularly tweens -- using the platform to hold virtual birthday parties, graduations and other events. The company’s daily active users grew 85% in 2020. The amount of time those users spent engaged on the platform more than doubled.“We headed into 2020 with strong organic growth which was further bolstered by social distancing restrictions,” Chief Financial Officer Michael Guthrie said in the statement. “As those restrictions ease, we expect the rates of growth in 2021 will be well below the rates in 2020, however, we believe we will see absolute growth in most of our core metrics for the full year.”For all of 2021, daily active users are expected to climb as much as 12% to 36.4 million. Hours engaged will range between a drop of 3% and a gain of 3%. The company also expects one-time expenses of $51 million tied to its direct listing.Roblox hosts millions of games that are built by its users, who then get a share of any related revenue. Two thirds of all U.S. kids ages 9 to 12 use the platform, according to the company. But in the pandemic, its average user age has been increasing, and Roblox is now even planning to expand to appeal to middle-aged workers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Most People Grossly Overspend When Shopping for Smartphones, Here’s Why

    Upgrading to the latest and greatest smartphone can be incredibly tempting. On top of the impressive hardware specs, there’s something undeniably exciting about being one of the first people to go hands-on with new, cutting-edge technology. However, if you look past the hype and instead focus on what you truly need out of a smartphone, …

  • Nigeria receives nearly 4 million vaccines from COVAX

    Nearly 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, the third and largest delivery so far to an African country by the global COVAX initiative, which was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to vaccines. The COVAX program shipped 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, from Mumbai to Abuja, according to a joint statement from UNICEF, which is working in partnership with the World Health Organization, GAVI, which is an international vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation, with more than 200 million residents, and it recently experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases.

  • Kenya receives receives 1 million vaccines from COVAX

    Kenya has received just over 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the first batch from the global COVAX initiative that was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to vaccines. Kenyan Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe expressed excitement and optimism that the vaccines would help stop the spread of the coronavirus that has forced the East African country to partially lock down its economy with devastating consequences for many citizens.

  • Why wearing tighty-whities can lower your sperm count

    Men have been wearing briefs for decades, but now researchers are suggesting that tight underwear could be responsible for lower sperm counts. Wearing tighty-whities could also jeopardize the fertility of men who already suffer from low sperm counts.

  • Fed’s Barkin Plays Down Market Swing, Says Focus Is Real Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin played down recent Treasury market volatility, in remarks that reinforce the message that the U.S. central bank is not yet troubled by the increase in yields.“I’m mostly concerned about the labor market,” Barkin said Monday in a Bloomberg Television interview with Michael McKee in answer to a question about turbulence in the bond market. “At these levels of interest rates, when I talk to businesses in my district, I do not hear any sense that people are dialing back their investment.”U.S. Treasury yields surged last week, with the 10-year yield reaching the highest in a year, as investors reviewed the outlook for a stronger economic recovery than expected and priced in a higher likelihood of future Fed interest-rate hikes. Vaccinations and fiscal stimulus have prompted economists to raise estimates for both gross domestic product and inflation.“We obviously have control of the yield curve at the short end. And at the longer end when it moves it depends a lot on the driver,” said Barkin, who is a voter this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. “If the driver is -- as it seems to be -- news about vaccines, or news about health of the economy, or news about fiscal stimulus, then I think it’s a natural reaction.”Several Fed officials last week also characterized the bond market upheaval as reflecting economic optimism, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying higher yields were a “statement of confidence” in the outlook.Barkin said he didn’t view the market move as a sign of persistent inflation and noted measures of inflation expectations suggested the Fed could miss meeting its 2% target on the low side.“Inflation is a longer-term phenomenon,” he said. “As I am speaking to businesses in our district I am not hearing a sense of overwhelming desire or intent to be escalating prices beyond normal levels.”Fed officials have stressed that they will not preemptively raise rates nor would they be bothered by a one-time spike in inflation later this year as parts of the economy reopen. Powell has estimated the U.S. unemployment rate remains at around 10%, adjusted for workers who have left the labor market, so the nation remains a long way from full employment.Fed OutageBarkin said an outage last week of Federal Reserve systems that execute millions of financial transactions a day -- everything from payroll to tax refunds to interbank transfers -- was unlikely to reoccur. The episode follows two significant disruptions to the Fed’s payment services that occurred in 2019.Barkin said the failure was an operator issue that was internal but didn’t go into details: “It got fixed and it’s back up and running,” he said.“I don’t think this one is going to happen again, that we have figured out,” Barkin said. “These things do happen. Systems do click up and click down. I think we have addressed this one.”The outages affected the automated clearinghouse system known as FedACH and the Fedwire Funds interbank transfer service as well as several other systems comprising the U.S. payment infrastructure.(Adds comment on inflation and Fedwire outage from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India's services growth at one-year high on boom in domestic demand

    India's dominant services activity grew at its fastest pace in a year last month, driven by an extended robust recovery in domestic demand though input costs rose at the quickest rate in eight years, a private survey showed. Asia's third largest economy came out of a technical recession and expanded 0.4% annually last quarter and the recovery is widely expected to gather pace in the year ahead amid hopes a successful vaccine rollout will boost business activity. "Economic activity is generally expected to recover in the final quarter of fiscal year 2020/21 after coming out of technical recession in (fiscal) Q3, and the latest improvement in the PMI indicators points to a strong expansion in the fourth quarter should growth momentum be sustained in March," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

  • Reliance Jio splashes out $8 billion in Indian airwaves auction

    Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecoms company backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and tech giants Facebook and Google, won airwaves worth about $8 billion in a $10.6 billion spectrum auction that closed on Tuesday. Jio picked up a total of 488.35 megahertz (Mhz) in frequency bands of 800 Mhz, 1800 Mhz and 2300 Mhz, India's telecoms secretary Anshu Prakash told reporters.

  • COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered 16 weeks apart in B.C.

    Vaccine doses for the Pfzier-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be administered 16 weeks, or four months, apart in British Columbia.

  • China not ready to allow the Boeing 737 Max back in the air

    Beijing isn’t ready to follow the United States in allowing Boeing’s 737 Max back into the air after a pair of fatal crashes two years ago. China was the first country to ground the 737 Max in 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people. American regulators approved the plane in November to resume commercial flights after Boeing made technical changes and a new training regime was put into place for pilots.

  • Asian shares advance despite Wall Street retreat

    Stocks advanced in Asia on Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 gave back most of its gains from a day earlier. Hong Kong led the advance, gaining 2.4%. Investors have taken heart from an easing in bond prices that has alleviated worries over possible interest rate hikes.

  • Children join anti-coup protests in Myanmar

    It comes as protesters marched in Myanmar in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people a day earlier, as calls grew for a more united international response after the worst violence since a coup one month ago.Myanmar has been in chaos since the army seized power and detained elected government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership on Feb. 1, alleging fraud in a November election her party won in a landslide.

  • ‘Normal People’ Star Paul Mescal & ‘Mank’ Actor Tom Burke Set For Irish Revenge Thriller ‘Bring Them Down’; Charades Boards Sales – EFM

    EXCLUSIVE: Here’s some hot casting news for this week’s European Film Market – I can reveal that Paul Mescal, who broke out in last year’s hit series Normal People, and Mank actor Tom Burke have been set to lead Irish thriller Bring Them Down. Set in the wild landscape of the West of Ireland, the […]

  • U.S. manufacturers are hopeful for recovery, but worried about rising prices

    Data: Caixin, IHS Markit; Chart: Axios VisualsPurchasing managers' indexes for the manufacturing sector are moving in opposite directions in the U.S. and China.Why it matters: China's economy was the first in the world to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic and its manufacturing sector surged. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.However, since November, manufacturing has tapered off as demand from Europe and North America slowed, showing the fragility of the economic recovery even as COVID-19 cases remain low.Details: China's Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI fell to 50.9 last month, the lowest level since last May. An official government survey on Monday showed China’s economic recovery continued in February, but at a slower-than-expected pace, with all major sectors showing their lowest growth rates since last spring.Conversely, manufacturing PMI, which tracks sentiment among major companies within the sector, rose again in the U.S. for the eighth consecutive month with rates of expansion in output and new orders up notably in February.A separate survey from the Institute for Supply Management showed the highest reading since February 2018, following the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.Between the lines: Demand is booming, U.S. businesses say, but they also noted a significant increase in prices. ISM's prices paid index recorded an 86 last month, the highest reading since 2008.According to Bespoke Research Group, the consumer price index reading when this figure is above 85 has been at an average of 3.2% since 1990.The last word: “Prices are going up, and lead times are growing longer by the day. While business and backlog remain strong, the supply chain is going to be stretched very [thin] to keep up,” a U.S.-based respondent to ISM's survey said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Iraq launches vaccine program after arrival of China doses

    Iraq launched its coronavirus inoculation program Tuesday just hours after the first doses of vaccine arrived from China, a Health Ministry spokesman said, amid a spike in infections across the country. The program kicked off as Iraq comes to grips with a second wave of the coronavirus, and got underway days before a much-anticipated visit by Pope Francis. More were expected as Iraq's government has allocated funds to secure 1.5 million vaccines from Pfizer and signed a contract for 2 million more from AstraZeneca.

  • Texan chipmakers face slow recovery from power crisis as shortage looms

    Chipmakers like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will need a couple of weeks to resume production in Texas after shutdowns caused by severe weather, and customers could face knock-on effects in several months' time, a representative of a trade body said. Samsung, NXP Semiconductors NV and Infineon Technologies AG were ordered to shut factories in Texas last month after a winter storm killed at least 21 people and left millions of Texans without power. The shutdown threatens chip supplies as the industry is scrambling to meet demand, which is rising especially from the auto sector, but also for laptops and other products as economies recover from the impact of the pandemic.

  • New WTO chief is 'ready to go' on day one

    The World Trade Organization's first female and first African director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala began work on Monday (March 1) - ending a six-month leadership void."I have a lot of work to do, so I feel ready to go."The 66-year-old Nigerian was confirmed as boss last month, after a long campaign that was derailed in the latter stages by a Trump administration veto.She pledged to "forget business as usual" at the WTO, which is struggling to strike new deals and whose arbitration functions are paralyzed.The first day with the former finance and foreign minister at the helm coincides with a meeting of its top decision-making body, the General Council. Its 164 member states will discuss topics including trade rules on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.Okonjo-Iweala said she was particularly hopeful of clinching a deal on fisheries subsidies after 20 years of talks.“It’s been 20 years and 20 years is enough. That’s my slogan. Now we have to get it done."The director-general role does hold few executive powers though, and some analysts have questioned her ability to revive the body in the face of so many challenges - including persistent U.S.-China trade tensions and growing protectionism heightened by the global health crisis.

  • Expert weighs in on Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine

    The third coronavirus vaccine to receive emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration is being rolled out across the U.S. Medical trials found the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is 85% effective against severe illness. John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, joined CBSN to discuss.

  • Amazon's GameOn app, a platform for sharing mobile gaming clips, launches on iOS

    Mobile gaming hasn't seen the same demand for streaming content in the past as desktop has, but Amazon sees a market there to extend Twitch's dominance. After launching on Android back in November, the company's mobile streaming centric app has just launched on Apple's App Store. Users can screen record these clips directly into the GameOn library at which point they can add commentary or additional edits before publishing to the GameOn platform or sharing links to the platform on other sites.

  • Norman Reedus says Daryl would choose Maggie over Negan if it came down to it on 'The Walking Dead'

    If Daryl had to choose between his long-term friend, Maggie, and the man who killed her husband, Negan, Norman Reedus says he's #TeamMaggie.