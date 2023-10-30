First date at Cheesecake Factory? List of worst date spots hits internet amid hot debate

Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson took his wife Ciara to Waffle House for her birthday this year.

She didn't seem to mind.

"You know my heart, Baby!" she posted on TikTok four days ago with a photo of her kissing her husband's cheek as he holds up the menu of the popular 24/7 restaurant chain specializing in breakfast food.

The star NFL player rented out an entire Waffle House restaurant for his Grammy-winning wife. The move has been seen as thoughtful by many online and is becoming part of a larger discussion about dating and restaurant etiquette.

Earlier this month, a self-made TikTok video went viral of a woman which showed her sitting in a car, refusing to go inside Cheesecake Factory because her date allegedly took her to the American chain restaurant.

"Who takes someone that looks like this to a chain restaurant?" she says in the video."Look at me I cannot go in Cheesecake Factory. I will die."

The TikTok video shaming the restaurant as a first date location apparently sparked creative minds to create a list of the top 28 worst places to take a woman on a date.

According to the list sweeping social media, not only is the Cheesecake Factory a no-no for a first date, so is the Waffle House.

It's unclear who created the list of 28 places not to take a woman on a first date, but last week on the daytime talk show The View, the hosts mentioned a few of the names on the list (Chili's, Chipotle and Olive Garden) and Los Angeles radio station Power 106 recently shared it on X and reported “several ladies reached out to help” draft it.

The viral list: Top 28 places not to take a woman on a first date

Here's the list in order starting at what the random survey found to be the No. 1 worst place to take a woman on a first date:

Cheesecake Factory Applebee’s Chili’s Chipotle Olive Garden The Movies Your House Any Fast Food Chain Buffalo Wild Wings Wingstop Red Lobster A buffet IHOP Denny’s The gym Church Starbucks Coffee dates Ice cream dates Family functions Movie night (Netflix, Hulu, and etc.) Somewhere that requires a long drive Bowling Nightclubs Hookah Bar A bar for just drinks Waffle House Sports events

Cheesecake Factory fans clap back at TikTok video

After the Cheesecake Factory TikTok rant went viral, the Cheesecake Factory posted the following caption on X: "When you pull up to The Cheesecake Factory for your first date:"

The post included a photo of a young boy wearing a T-shirt with the British flag on it dancing.

When you pull up to The Cheesecake Factory for your first date: pic.twitter.com/NQlbNOflEV — The Cheesecake Factory 🍰 (@Cheesecake) October 27, 2023

On Instagram, Waffle House posted: "if she’s too good for waffle house 🚩🚩🚩🚩and Shake Shack posted: "😮‍💨 We’re in the clear."

Chili's responded, "who hurt u???"

Even fans of some restaurants, including ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith and the Views' Sunny Hostin, clapped back at the list.

"What the hell is wrong with Cheesecake Factory? Ain’t nothing wrong with Cheesecake Factory,” he exclaimed in a clip posted to X. "Not only is nothing wrong with the Cheesecake Factory, The Cheesecake Factory ain't that cheap!"

"I want to stand up for The Cheesecake Factory because I go there every week," Hostin said on air. "(Co-host) Sara (Haines) and I agree that they make the best dirty martini.

However, Haines did agree with a few places on the list including the gym and church.

Disclaimer: This reporter, who is female, does not agree with a slew of the places on the list especially No. 28 (sports events) and No. 18 (coffee dates). She does agree with No. 7 (Your house) and No. 20 (family functions).

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

