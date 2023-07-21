First date gone wrong: Ga. man arrested after intentionally dumping date from moving SUV, police say

A Georgia man has been arrested after deputies said he tried to run over a woman he was on a first date with, according to the Coosa Valley News.

Brian David Blalock, 49, of Adairsville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Deputies said Blalock and the woman, who hasn’t been identified, were on a date at a bar in Cartersville.

The victim told police that Blalock had approximately seven drinks and she had three.

The woman told deputies she went to the back patio to smoke when Blalock started calling her to see where she went.

At that point, Blaylock became angry with the victim and said he wanted to leave, according to reports. She told Blalock he could go home if he wanted to, but she wanted to stay and she would find another ride home.

They both walked back to Blalock’s SUV, where the woman leaned in to get her purse and Blalock got into the driver’s seat.

As she was still leaning into the car, police said Blalock peeled off, causing the victim to hit her head on a pole and fall on the pavement.

Blalock sped away from the scene, leaving the victim injured.

While the victim was talking to police, officers said Blalock called her and said that she should have gotten into his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital for several injuries. Bartow County deputies later arrested Blalock at his trailer. He was charged with aggravated assault.



