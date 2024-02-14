Their first date was the prom. Now married for 55 years, Hull couple work together too

HULL − They've been together since high school and married for 55 years. With opposite personalities, they've raised two sons, are active in their community, started and managed several businesses and sometimes worked side by side.

For much of their marriage, they've been happily together 24/7.

How have Paul and Francine Townsend made it work so well for so long? Do they have any advice for others?

Valentine's Day is a good time to ask.

Tonight, Francine, from an Italian family, will cook something special for dinner, as she always does on this holiday.

"Carbonara, veal cutlets and braciolettini are family favorites," she says. "And always Nonna’s meatballs and sauce, but not for Valentine’s Day."

Both agree that Paul, 78, is the introvert; Francine, 77, is the extrovert. It works.

"We've never had a problem as a married couple," Paul says. "Our very different personalities might play a role there.

Paul Townsend and Francine Fazio, of Hull, were married at St. Ann's Church in Hull on June 2, 1968, and have been happily married for 55 years.

"I don't like trouble, I don't like problems or anger. Francine is very Italian and extroverted, a great cook, very social, lots of friends, totally different from me.

"There is something about that that binds us together."

Paul and Francine Townsend are sitting in the office of their latest business venture, Mod-Tech Homes LLC at 99 Derby St. in Hingham. Lining the wall behind them are photographs of some of the real estate projects they have developed, including Spinnaker Island condos in Hull. In 1981, it was named project of the year by the National Association of Home Builders.

They knew in high school that they belonged together

Their first date was when they were juniors at Hull High School in the Class of 1964. She was in the drama club and had two lines to speak in a production of Thornton Wilder's "Our Town." He was working backstage managing the lighting for the show.

One day during rehearsal, as she walked by, he said, "Would you like to go to the prom with me?"

They went, became a couple shortly after and have stayed together ever since, with one breakup that lasted about two weeks before they were married.

"We both swallowed our pride," Paul says. "We realized we belonged together."

After high school, she commuted to Boston State Teachers College. Paul went to Northeastern University, where he studied mechanical engineering. After they graduated, they were married on June 2, 1968, at St. Ann's Church in Hull and headed for Washington, D.C.

Paul received a master's degree in material sciences from Catholic University. Francine taught in a parochial school and supported them. Paul then landed a research position at the federal Bureau of Standards.

In 1972, they returned to Hull to raise their family. Their first son, Frank, was born that year and their second, John, in 1975.

Francine and Paul Townsend, of Hull, were high school sweethearts and have been together for 55 years. They also work together as owners of Mod-Tech Homes in Hingham. Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Paul continued his studies for an engineering doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and then at age 30 he joined Johnson & Johnson in Braintree, where he headed the orthopedic division.

Their first business venture in Hull came when Francine's parents, Frank and Mary Fazio, retired and Paul was still studying at MIT. Francine, working alone, converted her parents' guest house to seven condominiums, the Sandcastle, at 175 Beach Ave. It was the first condominium project registered in Hull in 1981.

That was the start of years of different development projects in Hull, visionary ventures and a business in Marshfield. They later former partnerships to buy and sell real estate complexes in Eastern Massachusetts.

Having the same goals in life is a key to happiness

Asked about how and why they got along so well and made things work in fast-paced, pressured circumstances, each has their own thoughts.

"I was 21, she was 20 when we got engaged and married," Paul says. "I think in our case and in many cases marrying young, if you are truly in love, you will mold yourself mentally into the other person. Whether you are the same personality or not, you will become the same person ... "

Paul Townsend and Francine Fazio, of Hull, leave for their honeymoon in Bermuda in 1968. They have been married for 55 years, have two sons, and run Mod-Tech Homes LLC in Hingham.

Francine interrupts.

"Not the same person, but the same goals," she says.

"Yes," he replies, "the same goals, same attitudes. It can happen much easier when you are young."

What are the biggest lessons they have learned during their years together?

"I've learned how to read him," Francine says. "If something is bubbling inside him, I know I have to wait two or three days to find out what's got him so aggravated."

While she describes her husband as an introvert, she also points out that he does all the sales for their business "because he is thoughtful and pragmatic and the customers trust him." She is more chatty, a people person, making plans with friends for get-togethers.

Learning how to 'let life happen'

The best piece of advice she ever received about life as a couple came from Paul. When they were discussing options, he said, "There is never a good time to have a baby and never a good time to take a vacation. So do it when it happens. People plan their lives so much they don't let life happen."

Paul's perspective is that Francine, the more social one making the plans and meeting friends, has boosted his own social life and helped him lighten up and learn how to let some things go.

He has watched her be confronted with frustrations and annoyances and move on.

"I take things very seriously, so business issues become issues to me," he says. "She's better at that. Businesses always have issues. We've learned that over the years."

Paul Townsend and Francine Fazio, of Hull, on their wedding day in 1968. They were married at St. Ann's Church in Hull and have been married for 55 years, have two sons, and run Mod-Tech Homes LLC in Hingham.

Now at an age when most people have retired, they started another new business, Mod-Tech Homes LLC in Hingham, focusing on modular and affordable housing.

Both exercise regularly. Paul works out in a spinning class twice a week and a weights e-program at the South Shore Y Emilson Branch in Hanover. Francine follows an online program, Team Body Project, two or three days a week.

"It's critically important to my mental health," she said.

Their older son, Frank, who is programs director and a youth coach at the Cohasset Maritime Institute, introduced him to indoor rowing. Their son John works for Northstar Project and Real Estate Services in Cambridge, doing biotech.

Their hope for the future is that hard work, the right choices and adventurous spirits will lead to more good times together.

"We are dying to go to Paris and Portugal and visit friends in Sweden and Edinburgh," Francine says.

Or, as Paul advised her long ago, "Let life happen."

Quincy's Mary Montminy joyfully celebrates 102 years

Mary Montminy, center, celebrated her 102nd birthday on Feb. 7, 2024, at her apartment at Hancock Park assisted living in Quincy. Here she is with her 27-year-old twin granddaughters, Julie and Jackie Montminy.

Thank you to Tom Montminy, a Quincy attorney, who sent in this photograph of his mother, Mary Montminy, celebrating her 102th birthday Feb. 7 at the Hancock Park assisted living residence in Quincy with her two granddaughters Julie and Jackie Montminy.

Mary, who was featured here a year ago, continues to thrive with lots of family support and love. Congratulations, Mary, you inspire many others with your joy, strength and grace.

