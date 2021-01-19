First Dates has moved to Manchester and watching people have dinner now feels rather cathartic – review

Josh and Jessie opened the new series of First Dates - Channel 4

“Life is beautiful and I want to share that beauty,” said 69-year-old singleton Winston as he went looking for love. Who could resist a heartwarming spot of romance on a wintry lockdown evening? And at least somebody, somewhere, was getting out of the house.

First Dates (Channel 4) was back, remarkably, for a 16th series of matchmaking – now in its new venue of Manchester restaurant The Refinery. The show moved out of its previous location, London’s Paternoster Chop House, as part of Channel 4’s commitment to the UK regions. Murmurs of “about time, too” were almost audible from viewers outside the capital.

First into the new location was 23-year-old Jessie, a Tory parliamentary assistant who was anything but conservative with her conversational topics. “People say you shouldn’t talk about politics, religion or sex but there are no other aspects to my personality,” she said. Um… any hobbies?

Brave enough to take her on was 25-year-old journalist Josh, formerly of this parish. He was equally opinionated and, it turned out, already followed Jessie on Twitter. They spent much of their meal sparring over their relative poshness and seemed to have plenty in common. Both refused to drink tap water, for example.

Would they form a coalition or leave without a deal? “A breakdown in talks led to a vote to leave their union,” the closing caption informed us. Shame. And I don’t just mean about the tiresome Brexit metaphors.

More promising was 60-year-old glamorous granny Donna (“Ooh la la,” said maître d' Fred Sirieix when she sashayed in) and self-confessed former ladies' man Winston, a retired roadie who’d toured with the Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Fleetwood Mac. He’d even had Metallica round to his home. Hope they didn’t chuck his TV out of the window.

Even though Donna’s favourite drink was rosé mixed with Pepsi Max (a hate crime in a glass), dapper gent Winston was smitten, grinning that she made him “feel like a schoolboy”. Sadly the feeling wasn’t mutual. When poor Winston’s credit card was rejected as he tried to pay the bill, it proved the final straw.

Alan, 32, worked in a greasy spoon and had exhausted Rotherham's gay scene – impressive for someone who admitted he smelt like a deep fat fryer. He wanted to settle down with a “hus-bear” (don’t ask) who knew nothing of his promiscuous past.

His match was 36-year-old casino manager Stephen, also from Rotherham. The pair recognised each other immediately. Or as Stephen put it when he walked in: “Know him, shagged him.” They were former friends-with-benefits and decided to keep it that way, rather than go steady. The hus-bear hunt continues.

Our last hopes for some heart-shaped success were Lithuanian spa therapist Kristina, 37, and chirpy car salesman Billy, 43. She was looking for an older man to start a family. He was a doting father-of-two. They couldn’t stop smiling throughout their date.

“He is extra-nice gentleman,” said Kristina. “Husband material.” They made an adorable couple and squeezed in a second date before lockdown put their plans on hold. This pesky pandemic has a lot to answer for. I like to imagine they’re beaming soppily at each other on a Zoom call right now.

First Dates is a deceptively simple format: pair up lonely hearts in a camera-rigged restaurant and see if sparks fly. It’s voyeuristic, slickly edited and fiendishly watchable. The new location made little difference, which was doubtless the desired effect. The Refinery looked like another generic 21st century restaurant – “a fake industrial aesthetic”, said Josh. The sole signs of its Manchester setting were crowbarred-in references to rain and Oasis, plus a higher ratio of north-west accents among the waiting staff.

Otherwise it was business as usual for this reliable stalwart of the schedules. With restaurants closed, many couples separated and dressing up for a night out a distant memory, First Dates tasted even sweeter.