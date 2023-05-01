When is the first day of fall? What to know about when the autumnal equinox falls in 2023.

The start of the fall season brings many things. From apple picking to drinking pumpkin spice lattes.

The autumn equinox is what officially marks the start of fall. The word "equinox" comes from the Latin words "aequus" and "nox," which mean to "equal or even" and "night," respectively.

So, when is the autumn equinox and the first day of fall in 2023? Here is what you need to know about the event.

When is the first day of fall?

The first day of fall is Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

The autumnal equinox marks the end of summer. But is it the start of fall or autumn?

What are the fall months?

In the northern hemisphere, the fall months are September, October and November. The winter solstice will be Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, making December the start of the winter months.

The autumn equinox, explained

According to the National Weather Service, there are two times in a year when the Earth's axis is tilted to a point where there is "nearly equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes." These times are when the equinox occurs.

There are two equinoxes: The autumnal equinox and the vernal equinox. The autumnal equinox marks the start of fall, while the vernal equinox marks the start of spring.

What is the autumnal equinox anyway?

The nearly equal hours of daylight and darkness happens because of the refraction of sunlight or the bending of light's rays. This refraction causes the Sun to appear above the horizon when it is actually below the horizon.

During the autumnal equinox, also referred to as the "September equinox," the Sun crosses the celestial equator going from north to south. After the autumnal equinox, the days begin to get shorter as the winter solstice gets closer.

